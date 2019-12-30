100 Baby Names That Jumped In Popularity This Decade

Baby naming trends tend to happen gradually, so decades are great markers for analyzing the rise and fall of different names.
As this decade comes to a close, we took a look at the Social Security Administration’s data from the 2010s to identify names that got a boost in popularity. The name Mila, for example, rose from No. 364 in 2010 all the way up to No. 14 in the most recent rankings. (The SSA’s current data only goes up to 2018, but it seems likely these general decade trends will hold into 2019 as well.)
Many names like Luna, Zayn and Aria/Arya may owe their rise to pop culture. There are also broader trends like the rise of a-ending names for girls (a la Cora, Isla and Stella) and names that end in -son for boys (think Grayson, Hudson and Jameson).
Without further ado, here are 100 baby names that rose in popularity in the 2010s.
Girls
Luna ― from No. 342 in 2010 to No. 23 in 2018
Aria ― No. 353 to No. 19 (Arya rose from No. 942 to No. 119)
Mila ― No. 364 to No. 14
Emilia ― No. 348 to No. 58
Hazel ― No. 264 to No. 42
Isla ― No. 297 to No. 82
Cora ― No. 275 to No. 73
Adeline ― No. 323 to No. 78
Kinsley ― No. 307 to No. 63
Raelynn ― No. 628 to No. 115
Willow ― No. 290 to No. 62
Everly ― not in the top 1,000 until 2012 to No. 53
Nova ― not in the top 1,000 until 2011 to No. 56
Ivy ― No. 299 to No. 86
Quinn ― No. 255 to No. 84
Penelope ― No. 200 to No. 26
Aurora ― No. 203 to No. 44
Paisley ― No. 238 to No. 52
Emery ― No. 313 to No. 92
Athena ― No. 363 to No. 117
Eloise ― No. 527 to No. 167
Thea ― not in the top 1,000 until 2014 to No. 273
Juniper ― not in the top 1,000 until 2011 to No. 281
Oakley ― not in the top 1,000 until 2013 to No. 388
Iris ― No. 315 to No. 138
Emerson ― No. 316 to No. 143
Leilani ― No. 268 to No. 120
Eleanor ― No. 166 to No. 32
Skylar ― No. 181 to No. 50
Nora ― No. 159 to No. 30
Harper ― No. 118 to No. 9
Alice ― No. 172 to No. 71
Hadley ― No. 218 to No. 104
Violet ― No. 123 to No. 43
Scarlett ― No. 115 to No. 20
Elena ― No. 163 to No. 66
Valentina ― No. 152 to No. 81
Eliana ― No. 168 to No. 83
Finley ― No. 408 to No. 163
Esther ― No. 260 to No. 153
Kennedy ― No. 100 to No. 59
Camila ― No. 61 to No. 18 (Camilla jumped from No. 508 to No. 302)
Stella ― No. 85 to No. 38
Ellie ― No. 104 to No. 37
Ruby ― No. 113 to No. 74
Piper ― No. 144 to No. 88
Josephine ― No. 185 to No. 91
Delilah ― No. 187 to No. 94
Brielle ― No. 192 to No. 99
Clara ― No. 167 to No. 103
Boys
Maverick ― No. 507 to No. 73
Ezra ― No. 242 to No. 59
Mateo ― No. 222 to No. 37
Lincoln ― No. 199 to No. 40
Theodore ― No. 259 to No. 44
Leo ― No. 191 to No. 50
Grayson ― No. 122 to No. 32 (Greyson jumped from No. 249 to No. 77)
Hudson ― No. 139 to No. 54
Asher ― No. 138 to No. 47
Ezekiel ― No. 213 to No. 87
Jameson ― No. 277 to No. 91
Declan ― No. 274 to No. 101
River ― No. 432 to No. 197
Rhett ― No. 608 to No. 167
Matias ― No. 710 to No. 201
Weston ― No. 224 to No. 102
Axel ― No. 187 to No. 94
Zayn ― not in the top 1,000 until 2013 to No. 334
Otto ― not in the top 1,000 until 2011 to No. 430
Nolan ― No. 104 to No. 64
Oliver ― No. 88 to No. 5
Jaxon ― No. 99 to No. 39 (Jaxson rose from No. 173 to No. 76)
Santiago ― No. 134 to No. 81
Sawyer ― No. 172 to No. 99
Jace ― No. 146 to No. 90
Leonardo ― No. 150 to No. 92
Easton ― No. 145 to No. 66
Elias ― No. 141 to No. 67
Roman ―No. 186 to No. 85
Everett ― No. 287 to No. 95
Waylon ― No. 422 to No. 142
August ― No. 427 to No. 170
Brooks ― No. 401 to No. 161
King ― No. 399 to No. 150
Rowan ― No. 327 to No. 129
Ryker ― No. 309 to No. 122
Beau ― No. 375 to No. 151
Elliot ― No. 301 to No. 162
Luca ― No. 272 to No. 106
Silas ― No. 219 to No. 110
Kingston ― No. 214 to No. 117
Kai ― No. 205 to No. 113
Harrison ― No. 233 to No. 115
Abel ― No. 293 to No. 146
Jayce ― No. 299 to No. 147
Jasper ― No. 286 to No. 154
Elliott ― No. 315 to No. 168
Finn ― No. 300 to No. 166
Dean ― No. 285 to No. 173
Sebastian ― No. 68 to No. 18