100 Baby Names That Jumped In Popularity This Decade

Baby naming trends tend to happen gradually, so decades are great markers for analyzing the rise and fall of different names.

As this decade comes to a close, we took a look at the Social Security Administration’s data from the 2010s to identify names that got a boost in popularity. The name Mila, for example, rose from No. 364 in 2010 all the way up to No. 14 in the most recent rankings. (The SSA’s current data only goes up to 2018, but it seems likely these general decade trends will hold into 2019 as well.)

Many names like Luna, Zayn and Aria/Arya may owe their rise to pop culture. There are also broader trends like the rise of a-ending names for girls (a la Cora, Isla and Stella) and names that end in -son for boys (think Grayson, Hudson and Jameson).

© Peter Lourenco via Getty Images Many baby names owe their rise to pop culture, while others fall into general naming trends.

Without further ado, here are 100 baby names that rose in popularity in the 2010s.

Girls

Luna ― from No. 342 in 2010 to No. 23 in 2018

Aria ― No. 353 to No. 19 (Arya rose from No. 942 to No. 119)

Mila ― No. 364 to No. 14

Emilia ― No. 348 to No. 58

Hazel ― No. 264 to No. 42

Isla ― No. 297 to No. 82

Cora ― No. 275 to No. 73

Adeline ― No. 323 to No. 78

Kinsley ― No. 307 to No. 63

Raelynn ― No. 628 to No. 115

Willow ― No. 290 to No. 62

Everly ― not in the top 1,000 until 2012 to No. 53

Nova ― not in the top 1,000 until 2011 to No. 56

Ivy ― No. 299 to No. 86

Quinn ― No. 255 to No. 84

Penelope ― No. 200 to No. 26

Aurora ― No. 203 to No. 44

Paisley ― No. 238 to No. 52

Emery ― No. 313 to No. 92

Athena ― No. 363 to No. 117

Eloise ― No. 527 to No. 167

Thea ― not in the top 1,000 until 2014 to No. 273

Juniper ― not in the top 1,000 until 2011 to No. 281

Oakley ― not in the top 1,000 until 2013 to No. 388

Iris ― No. 315 to No. 138

Emerson ― No. 316 to No. 143

Leilani ― No. 268 to No. 120

Eleanor ― No. 166 to No. 32

Skylar ― No. 181 to No. 50

Nora ― No. 159 to No. 30

Harper ― No. 118 to No. 9

Alice ― No. 172 to No. 71

Hadley ― No. 218 to No. 104

Violet ― No. 123 to No. 43

Scarlett ― No. 115 to No. 20

Elena ― No. 163 to No. 66

Valentina ― No. 152 to No. 81

Eliana ― No. 168 to No. 83

Finley ― No. 408 to No. 163

Esther ― No. 260 to No. 153

Kennedy ― No. 100 to No. 59

Camila ― No. 61 to No. 18 (Camilla jumped from No. 508 to No. 302)

Stella ― No. 85 to No. 38

Ellie ― No. 104 to No. 37

Ruby ― No. 113 to No. 74

Piper ― No. 144 to No. 88

Josephine ― No. 185 to No. 91

Delilah ― No. 187 to No. 94

Brielle ― No. 192 to No. 99

Clara ― No. 167 to No. 103

Boys

Maverick ― No. 507 to No. 73

Ezra ― No. 242 to No. 59

Mateo ― No. 222 to No. 37

Lincoln ― No. 199 to No. 40

Theodore ― No. 259 to No. 44

Leo ― No. 191 to No. 50

Grayson ― No. 122 to No. 32 (Greyson jumped from No. 249 to No. 77)

Hudson ― No. 139 to No. 54

Asher ― No. 138 to No. 47

Ezekiel ― No. 213 to No. 87

Jameson ― No. 277 to No. 91

Declan ― No. 274 to No. 101

River ― No. 432 to No. 197

Rhett ― No. 608 to No. 167

Matias ― No. 710 to No. 201

Weston ― No. 224 to No. 102

Axel ― No. 187 to No. 94

Zayn ― not in the top 1,000 until 2013 to No. 334

Otto ― not in the top 1,000 until 2011 to No. 430

Nolan ― No. 104 to No. 64

Oliver ― No. 88 to No. 5

Jaxon ― No. 99 to No. 39 (Jaxson rose from No. 173 to No. 76)

Santiago ― No. 134 to No. 81

Sawyer ― No. 172 to No. 99

Jace ― No. 146 to No. 90

Leonardo ― No. 150 to No. 92

Easton ― No. 145 to No. 66

Elias ― No. 141 to No. 67

Roman ―No. 186 to No. 85

Everett ― No. 287 to No. 95

Waylon ― No. 422 to No. 142

August ― No. 427 to No. 170

Brooks ― No. 401 to No. 161

King ― No. 399 to No. 150

Rowan ― No. 327 to No. 129

Ryker ― No. 309 to No. 122

Beau ― No. 375 to No. 151

Elliot ― No. 301 to No. 162

Luca ― No. 272 to No. 106

Silas ― No. 219 to No. 110

Kingston ― No. 214 to No. 117

Kai ― No. 205 to No. 113

Harrison ― No. 233 to No. 115

Abel ― No. 293 to No. 146

Jayce ― No. 299 to No. 147

Jasper ― No. 286 to No. 154

Elliott ― No. 315 to No. 168

Finn ― No. 300 to No. 166

Dean ― No. 285 to No. 173