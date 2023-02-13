Guess How Many Times They Say 'Family' In New 'Fast And Furious' Trailer

US actors Vin Diesel (L) and Tyrese Gibson (R) arrive for "Fast X" trailer launch at the LA Live Event Deck in Los Angeles, California, on February 9, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

The trailer for the latest installment in the Fast & Furious films has dropped and naturally, the word “family” features prominently.

It’s uttered three times in the first minute of the trailer for “Fast X” and twice more after that as Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and... y’know... his family take on new heavy Dante (Jason Momoa) and his crew.

The packed cast includes returning characters Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Jakob (John Cena), Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Cipher (Charlize Theron), Tej (Ludacris) and Han (Sung Kang) as well as new characters Abuela Toretto (Rita Moreno) and Tess (Brie Larson), among many many (many) others.