What's Hot

Super Bowl 2023 Comes Down To One Controversial Call

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rep Confirms After Super Bowl Halftime Show

De La Soul Co-Founder Trugoy The Dove Dead At 54

Rihanna's Marshmallowy Backup Dancers Are This Year's Super Bowl Meme

Team Fluff Reigns Supreme In Pawsome Overtime Win At Puppy Bowl 2023

All-Women Team Of Pilots Make History In Super Bowl Flyover

Rescuers Say Blocked Earthquake Aid Causing ‘Secondary Crisis’ In Syria

Eagles Coach Gets Emotional During National Anthem At Super Bowl

Trump Attorney Gives Bizarre Explanation For Classified Folder At Mar-a-Lago

Turkey Detains Building Contractors As Quake Deaths Pass 33,000

Germany To Ease Visa Conditions For Some Earthquake Victims

Brittney Griner Attends WM Phoenix Open Golf Tournament

Entertainmentjason momoavin dieselfast and furious

Guess How Many Times They Say 'Family' In New 'Fast And Furious' Trailer

"Fast X" hits the big screen in May... and the whole family will be there.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

US actors Vin Diesel (L) and Tyrese Gibson (R) arrive for "Fast X" trailer launch at the LA Live Event Deck in Los Angeles, California, on February 9, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
US actors Vin Diesel (L) and Tyrese Gibson (R) arrive for "Fast X" trailer launch at the LA Live Event Deck in Los Angeles, California, on February 9, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

The trailer for the latest installment in the Fast & Furious films has dropped and naturally, the word “family” features prominently.

It’s uttered three times in the first minute of the trailer for “Fast X” and twice more after that as Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and... y’know... his family take on new heavy Dante (Jason Momoa) and his crew.

The packed cast includes returning characters Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Jakob (John Cena), Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Cipher (Charlize Theron), Tej (Ludacris) and Han (Sung Kang) as well as new characters Abuela Toretto (Rita Moreno) and Tess (Brie Larson), among many many (many) others.

“Fast X,” the penultimate chapter in the series, hits screens May 19.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community