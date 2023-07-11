Jason Merritt via Getty Images

If you were old enough to read a magazine cover in the ’00s, chances are that you remember a few “of their time” phenomena.

The little lipgloss phone charms that I think should make an expeditious comeback. The automatic braiding machines that I have some questions about as an adult. And yes, the endless fat-shaming.

The ’00s idea of a ‘plus-size’ model was... different to ours at best. Renée Zellweger, playing a 125-pound Bridget Jones, was scrutinised for her 15kg weight gain to play the role. And Britney Spears’ 2007 VMA performance... let’s not even go there.

Of course, fatphobia is far from dead now. But there was a particular vitriol to the ’00s fatphobia that one Twitter user, Caroline Moss, recently posted about.

Here’s the tweet:

if gen-z wants to understand millennials they first need to understand that for the entirety of 2008 we were told that this was the most disgusting a person could EVER look pic.twitter.com/DnYWRsJfdA — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) July 7, 2023

We thought we’d round up the responses of millennial women who remember the unreasonable body-shaming of the ’00s.

Here are just some of the outrageous cases people pointed out.

the woman with the “biggest butt ever” according to every tabloid! pic.twitter.com/vEjcerb4YY — SIERRA (@sierra1ynette) July 8, 2023

Rampant throughout my childhood. Remember how they called Kate Winslet “Blubber” in Titanic?? pic.twitter.com/LqCPDIgILF — Rachel Fox 🇬🇧 London + FMTY (@RachelFoxLondon) July 8, 2023

I accept your Jessica Simpson and raise you a Bridget Jones. This was a thin woman who was victim to 2001. pic.twitter.com/9SzGly8pdt — Tiffany Katz (@TRKCarpenter) July 7, 2023

Flashback....And I remember thinking they must be right and that made me so horrified bc I was sooo much bigger than her. Also looking back at Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie when Nicole was the "fat" one and I want to scream at the media, all America, and myself it's a bloody lie pic.twitter.com/pJZfKv5kY1 — C Ed, NBCT AYA Mathematics (@ceedison31415) July 7, 2023

Don’t forget this one pic.twitter.com/23w4Ggr9ml — Anna Brandt (@AnnaDBrandt) July 7, 2023

I watched The Devil Wears Prada for the first time ever as a zoomer recently and when they implied Anne Hathaway was fat for being a size 4, my jaw dropped — myuzu (@myuuzuuu) July 7, 2023

Another the media body shamed even though this incredible woman had the athleticism to perform the entire Super Bowl halftime show SOLO. pic.twitter.com/LFtKMi8BFf — BRⱯDƎN (@BradenScheck) July 7, 2023

they were harsh on women, they said xtina's body had been ruined cuz of her pregnancy 😭 and she looked like this https://t.co/TAJbesAmok pic.twitter.com/gS3WpzV6p3 — Dirrty Jane (@DirrtyJane_) July 9, 2023

Oof or the episode of That’s So Raven about how she couldn’t be a model because she was too big? (Tbf I think it worked out for her in the end) pic.twitter.com/V7VyF6efRP — dianna says trans rights (@animalfurnace) July 8, 2023

