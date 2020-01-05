5 Dead, Dozens Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Pennsylvania Turnpike

Five people are dead and roughly 60 others hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday morning, authorities said.

An 86-mile stretch of the highway has been shut down following the massive collision involving two tractor-trailers, a tour bus and passenger vehicles in Westmoreland County, a spokesperson for the turnpike said.

The shutdown, from the New Stanton to Breezewood exits, involves both eastbound and westbound lanes.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township early Sunday morning.

Those injured have been transported to three hospitals in Westmoreland County, said Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesperson Carl DeFebo in a tweet.

The cause of the crash has not been released. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board have been called to the scene, The Associated Press reported.

Angela Maynard, a tractor-trailer driver from Kentucky, told the Tribune-Review that she was traveling eastbound on the turnpike around 3:30 a.m. when she came upon the nightmarish scene.

“It was horrible,” she said of the wreckage that prompted her to get out of her truck to help. “I walked toward the scene and saw one of the truck drivers laying near the barrier. I tried to keep him occupied, keep talking, until medical help arrived. He was in bad shape. He was floating in and out of consciousness.”

A spokesperson with the NTSB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.