“Fatale” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This 2020 psychological thriller centers on a sports agent (played by Michael Ealy) entangled in a nightmarish situation with a cunning detective (Hilary Swank). After COVID delays, “Fatale” was released on demand in December 2020 to mixed reviews from critics.

Currently, TV and film writers and actors ― including those who worked on “Fatale” ― are on strike over fair pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

Advertisement

Lionsgate "Fatale" on Netflix.

Other trending movies at the moment include “River Wild,” a 2023 reimagining of the hit 1994 adventure thriller “The River Wild.” Leighton Meester stars in the new film alongside her husband, Adam Brody, and “Saturday Night Live” alum Taran Killam.

In the nonfiction realm, there’s a lot of buzz around “Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food,” a documentary that explores the U.S. food industry and the dangers of deadly foodborne illnesses.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost

Advertisement