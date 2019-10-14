Father of British Teen Killed In Crash With U.S. Diplomat's Wife Recalls Finding Son

The father of a British teenager who was killed in vehicular crash with a U.S. diplomat’s wife recalled finding his son mortally injured at the scene as he seeks justice for his death.

“I could see broken bones out from his arms and stuff, but he was talking,” Tim Dunn, Harry Dunn’s father, tearfully told “CBS This Morning” in an interview that aired Monday.

“I called over to him and said ‘Harry, it’s your dad. They’re gonna fix you. They’re going to fix you. Be calm. Let them help you,’” Dunn said.

Harry Dunn, 19, was riding his motorcycle outside a U.S. military base in Northamptonshire on Aug. 27 when authorities said he was hit by a car driving on the wrong side of the road.

Tim Dunn said a friend in the fire brigade immediately alerted him to the crash, allowing him to rush to the scene and have a final moment with his son.

The driver was identified as a 42-year-old American, Anne Sacoolas, who is reportedly married to a U.S. intelligence official. Authorities said Sacoolas, questioned at the scene, said she would stay in the area. She instead left for the U.S. and claimed diplomatic immunity.

Last week Sacoolas released a statement through a legal representative that expressed sympathy to the Dunn family.

“Anne is devastated by this tragic accident. No loss compares to the death of a child and Anne extends her deepest sympathy to Harry Dunn’s family,” said her statement, obtained by ITV News.

Harry Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, called Sacoolas’ actions inexcusable.

“Why’s it taken so long? It’s seven weeks tomorrow since we lost our boy. We feel that that statement should have come out from her right from the beginning instead of getting on a plane and running home,” Charles told CBS News. “She needs to get back on the plane. She needs to go back to the U.K. It’s to just do the right thing.”

Tim Dunn added that his family doesn’t necessarily want to see Sacoolas, a parent herself, face jail time.

“The last thing you want is to take a mother away from her children, and we really mean that, but she can’t just walk away,” Dunn said. “We just want justice for our son.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week reportedly asked President Donald Trump in a phone conversation to reconsider Sacoolas’ diplomatic immunity from possible U.K. prosecution.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House later, appeared to defend Sacoolas and said Americans driving on the wrong side of the road in the U.K. “happens.”

“It was an accident, it was a terrible accident,” Trump said.