Father Who Survived 9/11 Drowns While Saving Kids In Lake Michigan

Aerial view of Chicago and Lake Michigan. Prasit photo via Getty Images

A father of three died on July Fourth after attempting to save children that were struggling in the waters of Lake Michigan, NBC Chicago reports.

Luke Laidley, 43, was on a boat that was pulling several kids tubbing in the water in Winnetka, Illinois, when the tube flipped. Laidley jumped into the lake to rescue them, but ended up going underwater, according to The Associated Press. Others on the boat pulled Laidley back on and began administering CPR. They were met at the shore by Winnetka first responders. Laidley was transported to Northshore Evanston Hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Laidley was also a 9/11 survivor, ABC7 Chicago reported, after his family sent a statement to the station.

According to the family, Laidley was born and raised in Chicago, and graduated from Boston College with a degree in finance before he decided to move to New York City to take his first job with investment bank Morgan Stanley.

The company’s offices were located in the south tower of the World Trade Center, and Laidley was working his second day on the job when the Sept. 11 attack occurred. He had been on the 61st floor and was able to get out of the building safely.

His family said in the statement that “as a survivor ... [Laidley] later wrote, ‘I encourage all of us to count our blessings each and every day. Give of yourself and expect nothing in return. And become part of something that is greater than yourself.’”

Advertisement

After the tragic event, Laidley moved back to Chicago, where he continued his career in finance and eventually met his wife Lauren, with whom he shares three kids: Lucas, 7; Vivian, 5; and Logan, 3.