“Fatherhood” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Kevin Hart, the new Netflix movie is based on the true story of widower Matthew Logelin’s journey as a single dad following the unexpected death of his wife. “Fatherhood” premiered on June 18.

Advertisement

In second place is the Chinese American animated comedy “Wish Dragon,” last week’s most popular flick. And next is the new Italian thriller “Security.”

Netflix "Fatherhood" on Netflix.

Other Netflix movies in the ranking include “Unwind Your Mind,” a new interactive mindfulness experience from Headspace, and the Gina Rodriguez film “Awake.”

As for non-Netflix offerings, there’s the animated family film “Home” and the gory monster movie “The Devil Below.”

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost