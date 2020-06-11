HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost These are one-of-kind Father’s Day gifts for a (medium) rare dad.

Bug spray, bikinis and your dad bragging about how his burgers turned out perfectly cooked — these are a few of the many signs that summer is officially here.

If your dad has given himself the title of “grill master,” you’ve probably seen him grill, smoke and slather his secret barbecue sauce on just about anything. And with Father’s Day coming up on June 21, you might be looking to get your dad something special that he can use for his favorite hobby.

But if your self-proclaimed grill master dad has hinted at wanting a gift for his grill, you’re in luck: We put together a guide to gifts that’ll get him grilling all summer long.

From a techy thermometer that can let your dad know when his steak is done to a grill pan that’s specifically for shrimp, your dad will truly feel like a grill master with one of these one-of-a-kind gifts. Just tell him to be careful when he’s playing with fire.