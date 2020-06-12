Parenting

35 Father’s Day Cards That Sum Up Celebrating During Coronavirus

These greeting cards capture being a quarantined dad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As with Mother’s Day, Father’s Day is looking a bit different this year as we practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. But at least there are cards to mark the occasion appropriately.

Many artists have created funny and heartfelt Father’s Day cards that capture the sentiments surrounding the holiday in 2020.

Whether you’re separated from your dad this year or spending a lot of extra time together in lockdown, there’s an option for you.

We’ve rounded up 35 Father’s Day cards that are perfect for this time of social distancing.

1
itslastudio/Etsy
Buy it from itslastudio on Etsy for $3.10.
2
TranquilTempests/Etsy
Buy it from TranquilTempests on Etsy for $2.20.
3
bestiecards/Etsy
Buy it from bestiecards on Etsy for $3.74.
4
EEIllustration/Etsy
Buy it from EEIllustration on Etsy for $3.50.
5
JamieandJones/Etsy
Buy it from JamieandJones on Etsy for $5.20.
6
FlieSisDesigns/Etsy
Buy it from FlieSisDesigns on Etsy for $2.99.
7
HumerusprintsUK/Etsy
Buy it from HumerusprintsUK on Etsy for $4.93.
8
TwistedRainbowCards/Etsy
Buy it from TwistedRainbowCards on Etsy for $4.62.
9
TheNewAesthetic/Etsy
Buy it from TheNewAesthetic on Etsy for $3.64.
10
spaghettimeatballs/Etsy
Buy it from spaghettimeatballs on Etsy for $5.99.
11
ShweetPrinting/Etsy
Buy it from ShweetPrinting on Etsy for $2.34.
12
HavenPCo/Etsy
Buy it from HavenPCo on Etsy for $4.98.
13
StrawberryGrace/Etsy
Buy it from StrawberryGrace on Etsy for $6.61.
14
HelloMellowPrints/Etsy/Etsy
Buy it from HelloMellowPrints on Etsy for $5.25.
15
JCsArtDesigns/Etsy
Buy it from JCsArtDesigns on Etsy for $4.99.
16
BEpaperie/Etsy
Buy it from BEpaperie on Etsy for $4.36.
17
MainStreetGreeting/Etsy
Buy it from MainStreetGreeting on Etsy for $3.77.
18
RisForRobo/Etsy
Buy it from RisForRobo on Etsy for $6.99.
19
The New Aesthetic/Etsy
Buy it from The New Aesthetic on Etsy for $3.64.
20
FrogPrintsDigital/Etsy
Buy it from FrogPrintsDigital on Etsy for $3.25.
21
LeePrintsCo/Etsy
Buy it from LeePrintsCo on Etsy for $5.
22
MadeByTasnah/Etsy
Buy it from MadeByTasnah on Etsy for $5.95.
23
kartahouse/Etsy
Buy it from kartahouse on Etsy for $3.25.
24
EightTwentyOneStudio/Etsy
Buy it from EightTwentyOneStudio on Etsy for $4.25.
25
DesignParlour/Etsy
Buy it from DesignParlour on Etsy for $5.
26
HelloMellowPrints/Etsy
Buy it from HelloMellowPrints on Etsy for $5.25.
27
DesignParlour/Etsy
Buy it from DesignParlour on Etsy for $5.
28
DesignedbyJamieCards/Etsy
Buy it from DesignedbyJamieCards on Etsy for $3.98.
29
petitdetailsuk/Etsy
Buy it from petitdetailsuk on Etsy for $4.64.
30
TigerlilyAndTundra/Etsy
Buy it from TigerlilyAndTundra on Etsy for $4.55.
31
DesignParlour/Etsy
Buy it from DesignParlour on Etsy for $5.25.
32
DuckduckleDesign/Etsy
Buy it from DuckduckleDesign on Etsy for $3.84.
33
EightTwentyOneStudio/Etsy
Buy it from EightTwentyOneStudio on Etsy for $4.25.
34
TinyMintShop/Etsy
Buy it from TinyMintShop on Etsy for $6.75.
35
suzcreate/Etsy
Buy it from suzcreate on Etsy for $3.31.
