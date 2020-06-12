HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
As with Mother’s Day, Father’s Day is looking a bit different this year as we practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. But at least there are cards to mark the occasion appropriately.
Many artists have created funny and heartfelt Father’s Day cards that capture the sentiments surrounding the holiday in 2020.
Whether you’re separated from your dad this year or spending a lot of extra time together in lockdown, there’s an option for you.
We’ve rounded up 35 Father’s Day cards that are perfect for this time of social distancing.