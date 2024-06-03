Amazon "Dad Joke" button, a screaming goat toy set and "Back & Body Hurts" candle

Fathers are notoriously some of the hardest people to shop for. That can make finding a Father’s Day gift a Herculean task, especially if you’re hoping to find something he doesn’t already own or would actually use.

A gag gift might be the way to go, especially if your dad likes to laugh — but where should you start? Luckily, the Internet is full of wacky, funny Father’s Day gift ideas that will be more memorable than the same old “World’s Best Dad” mug or restaurant gift card.

Amazon can sometimes feel like the Wild West of shopping when it comes to cheaper, funny purchases that aren’t from big name brands. Still, there are plenty of products backed by happy reviewers who bought them for their own dads to great success. If one of your favorite things about your father is his sense of humor, indulge it with one of the gag gifts below and hopefully get the last laugh.