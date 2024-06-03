ShoppingGift Guidesfather's day

Fathers are notoriously some of the hardest people to shop for. That can make finding a Father’s Day gift a Herculean task, especially if you’re hoping to find something he doesn’t already own or would actually use.

A gag gift might be the way to go, especially if your dad likes to laugh — but where should you start? Luckily, the Internet is full of wacky, funny Father’s Day gift ideas that will be more memorable than the same old “World’s Best Dad” mug or restaurant gift card.

Amazon can sometimes feel like the Wild West of shopping when it comes to cheaper, funny purchases that aren’t from big name brands. Still, there are plenty of products backed by happy reviewers who bought them for their own dads to great success. If one of your favorite things about your father is his sense of humor, indulge it with one of the gag gifts below and hopefully get the last laugh.

1
Amazon
A prescription coffee mug for your caffeine-addicted dad
This ceramic mug, which can fit 12 ounces of coffee, turns your dad's coffee into his doctor's orders. Reviewers love the practicality of this cup's size and functionality, not to mention the joke. The fake prescription label is sure to get a few laughs out of your dad, especially if his morning routine typically involves taking vitamins and medication.

Promising review: "Got it for my father who just turned 79, everybody loves it. And best of all it's priceless and very practical. It's not only a gag but at the same time it's a real coffee cup to say the least something very unusual. Highly recommend it to those folks with a great sense of humor." — Amazon Customer
$11.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A book full of "exceptionally bad" dad jokes
Sure, you may not want to give your dad more ammunition for groan-worthy jokes, but this book is a fun gift for the family to read through together and give your dad a chuckle. It also comes with space at the front to write a personalized message, so you can leave some more serious, sentimental thoughts for your dad — or some jokes of your own.

Promising review: "My dad is one to always read dad jokes and he loved receiving this book foe Christmas. I regret buying it a little bit because I am the only one he reads them to so I kind of put the torture on myself. Other than that, if your father like dad jokes just as much as my father does, I would 10/10 recommend this book! I am getting my father volume 2 next year for Christmas." — Lauren Mouchka
$10.97 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A pair of Lightsaber chopsticks that actually light up
Take it from the daughter of a Star Wars nerd — Lightsaber chopsticks will become your dad's favorite item in the kitchen. If you're searching for something that serves as both a funny gag gift and a practical item he'll actually use, these do the trick: Just press the button to turn the battery-powered lights on and off, and get to eating. (Or dueling.)

Promising review: "Bought these (and a single pair of Yellow ones) as a gift for a family that loves Star Wars and eating with chopsticks. They were a hit with the kids and parents! They look pretty good in the light, but are awesome with the lights off. I was told "I guess we'll have to eat with the lights off next dinner!"" — Mike B.
$9.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A tin of "memory mints" for the forgetful father
Getting older is no joke — unless you make it one, of course. This tin of mints won't actually help him remember where he put his keys, but in a stroke of irony, it could be one of his most memorable Father's Day gifts yet.

Promising review: "I got these for my dad’s birthday and he laughed so hard. He asked “what if I forget where I put them?” It was the perfect gift 😂" — Jess Miller
$5.04 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A jar of wooden f**ks to give for the no-nonsense dad
Though a bit less family-friendly, this 5-ounce jar of 100 wooden expletives is the gift that will keep on giving — literally. Your dad can hand these out whenever he's grumpy, or keep them for himself as a funny decoration on his bookshelf, desk, or end table.

Promising review: "My dad is notoriously down to business no nonsense type of guy. Been that way his whole life. When I saw this I immediately knew I had to get it for him as a stocking stuffer, it was a hit with the whole family. Everyone thought it was hilarious and it definitely was a fun moment of the day. The product itself seems sturdy, the glass bottle is nice to cut outs are clean." — Amazon Customer
$13.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A toilet timer to appeal to his potty humor
This timer, originally featured on Season 12 of ABC's Shark Tank, is a not-so-subtle callout to dads who take unnecessarily long bathroom breaks. If he's cool with crude humor, this functional but funny sand timer that runs for five minutes when you rotate it 360 degrees is a must-have for his bathroom.

Promising review: "I ordered this toilet timer as a gag gift/filler gift along with other items for my dad for Father’s Day. He tends to spend a little too long on the toilet on his phone. Needless to say we all got a good laugh when he looked at it and held it up for everyone to see. And the best part- he put it in the bathroom and actually uses it!!! Kinda silly, but also practical." — Jessica
$14.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A wacky prank product box to hide your real gift in
If practical jokes run in the family, there's no better time than Father's Day to pull one over on your old man and have him second-guess your gifting abilities. Choose from a variety of empty prank boxes, like the "Bathe & Brew" hybrid coffee maker and showerhead or the "Sizzl" bacon-scented dryer sheets, and have him scratching his head before he opens it up to find your true gift inside.

Promising review: "I bought this for my dad and put his real Christmas gifts inside. Once he opened it, he couldn't conceal his initial confusion that I had found such a product. After thinking about it for a minute, he started making comments on how neat it was. I can't exactly say that he was excited about the idea, but it definitely had him intrigued. After a minute of looking at it and really reading the back and sides of the box, he started catching on. By the end it had him, and everyone else who watched him open it, laughing quite hard. Some of the product details they put are hilarious. And it's great that you can use it again if you want! A memorable moment with family is well worth the money!" — CodyBur
$8.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A dad joke button that'll have the whole family laughing
Save your dad the trouble of coming up with awful dad jokes himself by getting him this button that will do it for him. With an arsenal of 50+ family-friendly jokes and a loud speaker that has three volume levels, he'll get a real kick out of pressing this thing (and his kids or grandkids might too). It even comes with batteries included, so it's ready to use right out of the box.

Promising review: "My husband is the hardest person to buy gifts for as he doesn’t ever want anything. We gave this to him for Father’s Day and he laughs everyday as he walks by it and plays a joke. There are so many jokes and after a month we still haven’t had a repeat." — Laura G.
$14.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A punny "Back & Body Hurts" candle
A real Bath & Body Works candle might be wasted on your dad, but this version poking fun at his aches and pains is probably more up his alley. The best part is that this is a practical gift, too, since the candle is lavender-scented and has a burn time of up to 50 hours.

Promising review: "This Homsolver birthday candle is a hoot! The fragrance is not overpowering, and the label is perfect for us “baby boomers!” This candle’s label is a fun play on words, it is reasonably priced, and would make a great gift." — T. Davis
$12.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A "screaming goat" miniature figurine for his desk
Whether or not your dad remembers the viral screaming goat video of the 2000s, this mini figurine — which screams when you press on it — is sure to make him laugh. It's a perfect decoration for your dad's office desk, especially if you know he has a stressful work life that sometimes makes him want to, well, scream.

Promising review: "Bought this for my dad as a Christmas gift. He loves it and the battery REALLY holds up. It’s hilarious and he’s prone to hitting the scream button now anytime someone in our family starts to get on his nerves. Was a really big hit!" — E. Pool
$7.65 at Amazon
