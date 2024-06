A wacky prank product box to hide your real gift in

If practical jokes run in the family, there's no better time than Father's Day to pull one over on your old man and have him second-guess your gifting abilities. Choose from a variety of empty prank boxes, like the "Bathe & Brew" hybrid coffee maker and showerhead or the "Sizzl" bacon-scented dryer sheets , and have him scratching his head before he opens it up to find your true gift inside."I bought this for my dad and put his real Christmas gifts inside. Once he opened it, he couldn't conceal his initial confusion that I had found such a product. After thinking about it for a minute, he started making comments on how neat it was. I can't exactly say that he was excited about the idea, but it definitely had him intrigued. After a minute of looking at it and really reading the back and sides of the box, he started catching on.Some of the product details they put are hilarious. And it's great that you can use it again if you want! A memorable moment with family is well worth the money!" — CodyBur