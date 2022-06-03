Shopping

The Best Father's Day Gifts For Brand-New Dads

Personalized Yeti tumblers, kid-proof sunglasses, iPhone sanitizers and other thoughtful products new dads will love.

Staff Writer

Like finding out you’re going to be a dad or holding your little one after they’re born, celebrating your first Father’s Day is a big milestone. To help you celebrate a new or first-time dad this year, we rounded up a collection of thoughtful, useful and sentimental Father’s Day presents for papas.

As any first-time parent will tell you, starting a family is not for the faint of heart. Becoming a father can feel like a real-life obstacle course — and a new dad starting out on this lifelong journey deserves some sweet presents on their first Father’s Day.

From automatic coffee grinders and makers to mini massage guns and sweatpants that look like actual slacks, these gifts will help new dads when they’re on the go and when they’re trying to wind down. They’re a mix of practical and pampering, and they’re sure to bring a smile to to the face of any rookie dad.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Seraphine
A lined raincoat with a baby pouch
For dads that love to be outside despite inclement weather, this versatile raincoat has a removable panel that accommodates a child worn in a front carrier. It can be worn as a raincoat or the removable fleece lining can be worn alone, with or without your little one. It comes in sizes S-XXL.
$239.00 at Seraphine
2
Amazon
A t-shirt with a baby pocket
If the dad in your life doesn't need heavy-duty rain gear, they can still keep their buddy cozy on warmer days with this cotton-blend carrier t-shirt. (Note that the child still needs to be physically held while wearing this shirt — the pocket is meant to ensconce but not support a baby.) It's available in sizes M to 5XL, and some reviewers have commented that the top runs small.
$23.99 at Amazon
3
Distil Union
Kid-proof sunglasses
These polarized bendable sunglasses will protect your eyes and keep their shape when grabby hands try to snap them. They have tiny magnets around the ears, so they will clip to themselves around your shirt or bag (they'll also stick to the fridge if that's where they end up). They come in two colors.
$65 at Distil Union
4
Amazon
An automatic coffee grinder and pot combo for quick, easy coffee
Make the morning a little easier with this automatic coffee grinder and maker. A new dad can set it the night before and have a freshly ground and brewed pot of coffee waiting for them when they come downstairs after a sleepless night.
$320.10 at Amazon
5
Amazon
And a mug heater to keep that coffee warm when you're running around all morning
This mug warmer will keep a hot beverage hot until a new dad finally has a chance to savor it. (With a baby in the house, it could take a while.) It has an auto-off function for added safety.
$23.69+ at Amazon (originally $24.99)
6
Amazon
An insulated metal beer growler with a lock top
New dads may not be able to spend every weekend touring the local brewery. Still, this insulated beer growler with a lock top will let one bring his favorite brews home with him and keep them away from little hands. This comes in black and white, in 32- and 64-ounce sizes.
$39.95 at Amazon (originally $44.95)
7
Lululemon
Super comfy sweats that look like "real" pants
Give him all the comfort without sacrificing style with these tailored, sporty joggers. They're sleeker than traditional sweat pants, and they can easily be dressed up and worn proudly out of the house for late-night formula runs or doctor's visits. Thet come in 13 colors in sizes XS-XXL.
$128 at Lululemon
8
The Dad Hoodie
A decked out Dad Hoodie with pockets for everything
Invented by a dad and available in sizes S through XXL, the fleece Dad Hoodie has a perforated interior lining with tons of pockets for all his new-dad needs.
$98 at The Dad Hoodie
9
Amazon
A seven-inch touchscreen car monitor for safer driving
Whether he's driving to a check-up or taking the baby to see family, this touchscreen multimedia player hooks up to his phone and mounts to the dashboard giving him Waze, Spotify and other apps on a big screen. Say goodbye to texting and driving and fiddling with a phone at the stoplight.
$349.99+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
A digital picture frame for all the new memories
Keep the memories on dad's desk with this digital picture frame that shows both photos and videos. The frame connects with an app that can be downloaded to his phone, so uploading new baby pics and vids is a breeze.
$99.99+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A phone sanitizer and charger for neat-freak dads
For dads that are newly obsessed with Purell and germs, this phone sanitizer is a must. It uses UV-C disinfection to clean phones, credit cards, earbuds, jewelry anything else that fits in the machine. It has USB and USB-C ports, so the dad in your life can charge a phone as it's being cleaned.
$59.99+ at Amazon
12
KsfLeatherCraft on Etsy
A personalized leather wallet
Sure, a new dad could carry photos in hiswallet. But this customizable leather wallet from Etsy lets him carrying pictures directly on his wallet. You can get it engraved with photos, notes and drawings from your kiddos or just classic printed fonts.
$19.90+ on Etsy (originally $39.80)
13
Theragun
A mini massage gun to release stress tension
If anyone says starting a family isn't stressful, you know they're lying. For at-home massages and relieving kinks and aches, this Theragun mini is it. It's smaller and more portable than the traditional Theragun (it's also way cheaper).
$199 at Theragun
14
Oliday at Etsy
A diaper bag disguised as a stylish backpack
This water-resistant nylon bag from Oliday has a ton of external and internal pockets for diapers, bottles, binkies and everything else a new dad needs. It's the perfect diaper bag for travel and a great daily carrier.
$91.80 at Etsy (originally $108)
15
Yeti
A personalized Yeti thermos
With a new baby in the house, cold drinks will get warm and hot drinks will cool down before a parent even gets a sip. This dishwasher-safe insulated Yeti tumbler will keep drinks at the proper temperature and has an easy-open top to help dads get their caffeine fix. It comes in three sizes and 10 colors, it can be personalized it for some extra thoughtfulness.
$20+ at Yeti
16
Amazon
An instant camera to capture memories
Perfectly suited for the dad with all the gadgets, this instant film camera runs on batteries and instantly prints square film photos. It has auto exposure control that adjusts the shutter speed to capture all the new baby memories.
Camera: $199.95 at AmazonFilm: $18.81 at Amazon (originally $22.99)
17
Amazon
Or a mini-printer that turns iPhone pics into physical photographs
Turn any smartphone photo into a physical memory with this miniature photo printer. It works with Fujifilm instant film, giving you totally retro film photos with a white border. It comes in three colors and includes 40 sheets of film.
$159.95 at Amazon (originally $179.95)
18
Buffy
A super cooling pillow with extra neck support
With late-night feedings and early mornings, a good night's sleep is the best Father's Day gift of all. This hypoallergenic pillow from Buffy is made from perforated latex foam for a cooler snooze.
$99 at Buffy
19
Oars + Alps
A self-care box literally made for new dads
Tired eyes and facial crust of unknown origin don't stand a chance against the New Dad Box by Oars + Alps. It includes a roll-on under eye serum, face cleaning wipes and body wipes to freshen up.
$45 at Oars + Alps (originally $51)
20
Amazon
A portable projector with a screen for at-home movie nights
New dads likely don't have time for movie nights at the theater. Luckily, this versatile projector connects with TV sticks, smartphones, tablets and HDMI and USB cords. It comes with a 100-inch pop-up screen to set up a theater wherever the baby is.
$67.99 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
21
Librio
A customizable photo book for all dads and kiddos
Meet your baby's new favorite bedtime story. Children's book press Librio lets you totally customize a children's book with characters that share names and likenesses with your own family.
$29.99 at Librio
father's day

