Like finding out you’re going to be a dad or holding your little one after they’re born, celebrating your first Father’s Day is a big milestone. To help you celebrate a new or first-time dad this year, we rounded up a collection of thoughtful, useful and sentimental Father’s Day presents for papas.
As any first-time parent will tell you, starting a family is not for the faint of heart. Becoming a father can feel like a real-life obstacle course — and a new dad starting out on this lifelong journey deserves some sweet presents on their first Father’s Day.
From automatic coffee grinders and makers to mini massage guns and sweatpants that look like actual slacks, these gifts will help new dads when they’re on the go and when they’re trying to wind down. They’re a mix of practical and pampering, and they’re sure to bring a smile to to the face of any rookie dad.
