There Are A Lot Of Good Father's Day Gifts On Sale At Nordstrom

HuffPost Nordstrom's sale has some great finds for Father's Day.

Figuring out what to get your dad for Father’s Day this year might seem trivial, but it’s more important than ever to celebrate the loved ones around you. Father’s Day this year is June 21 ― so it’s coming up quickly. You don’t need to break the bank to get a good Father’s Day gift that’ll arrive in time, because there are a lot of budget-friendly Father’s Day gifts on Amazon and funny cards for these tough times.

Fortunately, Nordstrom has a clearance sale running now through Father’s Day that includes up to 60% off clearance items — plus an extra 25% off those already marked-down items. There are a ton of men’s sale picks to browse from dad-approved brands like Bonobos, Ted Baker London and Vineyard Vines.

Whether your dad says he doesn’t need anything or is a self-proclaimed grill master, with summer heating up, it’s a good time to gift your dad some lightweight linen shirts and comfy shorts for those backyard barbecues and park walks. (We also found a few swim trunks on sale so he can make a splash in that new above-ground pool or on his next beach getaway.)

Below, we’ve rounded up a few items from Nordstrom’s sale section that would make a perfect Father’s Day gift.

Take a look:

