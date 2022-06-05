11 Father's Day Gifts That Have Nothing To Do With Sports, Drinking Or Grilling

On the day we celebrate dads, many of us tend to default to cliches: A craft beer subscription! A T-shirt with his team’s logo! New grill tools!
These types of gifts are just fine, especially if the dad in your life is into sports, drinking and grilling. But if he’s not—or if you want to be a little more unique this year—there are a handful of more creative roads to go down when it comes to Father’s Day gift-giving. Start with these 11 gift ideas from Target.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement