11 Father's Day Gifts That Have Nothing To Do With Sports, Drinking Or Grilling

Come on, you can be more creative than that.

On Assignment For HuffPost

On the day we celebrate dads, many of us tend to default to cliches: A craft beer subscription! A T-shirt with his team’s logo! New grill tools!

These types of gifts are just fine, especially if the dad in your life is into sports, drinking and grilling. But if he’s not—or if you want to be a little more unique this year—there are a handful of more creative roads to go down when it comes to Father’s Day gift-giving. Start with these 11 gift ideas from Target.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A pair of AirPods
If dad doesn’t have a pair of AirPods—or if he’s had his current pair for a while and could use an update—these wireless headphones are a great option. With a universal fit that provides all-day comfort and easy setup on all Apple devices, this gift is guaranteed to please.
$199.99 at Target
2
Target
A Fitbit
Fitness and step tracking can be fun (and helpful!) for many of us. So if the dad in your life doesn’t have a fitness tracker yet, consider giving him the Fitbit Luxe activity tracker, which has built-in stress management tools, up to five days of battery life, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring.
$109.95 at Target (15% off)
3
Target
A top-notch beard trimmer
Every dad needs a high-quality beard trimmer (or at the very least, most bearded dads do), and this one includes a rechargeable battery and an innovative design for a nice, clean shave every time.
$199.95 at Target
4
Target
A ‘Dad Jokes’ mug
If an abundance of dad jokes is your dad’s thing, he’s guaranteed to love this 16-ounce stoneware mug, which is both dishwasher and microwave safe and will serve as an excellent conversation starter for years to come.
$4.99 at Target
5
Target
A wooden bean bag toss
With summer right around the corner, you can guarantee hours of backyard family fun with this wooden bean bag toss, which includes two boards and eight premium bean bags. And if you want to take it to your local park or on a summer road trip, the boards attach together and include rope carry handles, making it easy to transport.

Get the Beyond Outdoors Wooden Bean Bag Toss from Target, $79.99
$79.99 at Target
6
Target
A pair of memory foam slippers
All dads (and people in general) like to be comfortable, and these memory foam slippers, which are available in six fun colors, will be the perfect balm for tired feet. And don’t worry, Dad won’t end up with a case of sweaty feet with these slippers, thanks to the waffle-knit cotton-blend upper.
$32.39 at Target (10% off)
7
Target
A total body foam roller
Aches and pains are a part of life — and they’re a sad reality of getting older — so give the gift of pain relief with this total body foam roller, which is made with high-quality, durable foam. This foam roller is great for beginners, too, as it comes with a 25-minute how-to video.
$34.99 at Target
8
Target
A Quip toothbrush
Oral hygiene isn’t the most exciting topic, but this Quip toothbrush, which comes with a two-minute timer and a smart motor that tracks brushing and encourages better habits via an app, is a lot of fun — and it’s effective, too. Quip toothbrushes are 100% battery-powered, and each battery lasts three months, which is right about the time when you have to change your brush head anyway.
$59.99 at Target
9
Target
A dad candle
Psst: Candles aren’t just for moms! This 13-ounce “Outdoor Dad” candle has an approximate burn time of 46 hours and is crafted with notes of citrus, white amber, verdant greens and soft musk.
$15 at Target
10
Target
A single-serve coffee maker
Give the gift of caffeine with this single-serve K-cup pod coffee maker, which dad can have all to himself. Bonus points if he has little kids and you convince him to keep it in his bedroom so he can have a cup of coffee before facing the day.
$69.99 at Target
11
Target
A gift card
Nothing says “I love you” quite like letting Dad pick out his own gift. We all love Target, so giving him a gift card will allow him to pick out what he really wants this Father's Day.
$5+ at Target
