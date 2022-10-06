Entertainment
Fauci Gets Boosted With Colbert And It’s The Funniest 6 Minutes You’ll See Today

COVID conspiracy theory gags, sexy kitten ears and Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend all get a mention in the hilarious "Late Show" video.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Dr. Anthony Fauci received his COVID booster shot on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and it was a real laugh-riot.

Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, couldn’t stop giggling as Colbert cracked gag after gag while taking him to a pharmacy near the studio for the injection.

The pair dinged conspiracy theorists, donned sexy kitten ears and sunglasses and talked candy, Halloween and Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend in the comical bit aimed at encouraging others to get boosted against the disease.

Watch the full hilarious video here:

And check out Fauci’s interview with Colbert here:

And here:

