Dr. Fauci Reveals How Donald Trump Made Him Feel During White House Briefings

Fauci is retiring this month after 38 years as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Ben Blanchet

Dr. Anthony Fauci, outgoing head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is revealing more about how he navigated his “very uncomfortable” time in President Donald Trump’s administration. (Watch below.)

Fauci told CNN’s Chris Wallace he felt “uncomfortable” publicly disagreeing with Trump during White House briefings.

“And that’s how I evolved essentially in the, you know, public enemy number one of the far-right, which I did not desire to be put in that position,” Fauci said.

Fauci added that he’s happy to cooperate with GOP-threatened House investigations into his pandemic recommendations, even if he becomes a “punching bag” for his critics.

Fauci is set to retire this month following a 54-year career in government that includes 38 years as the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director.

Watch more of Fauci’s interview with Wallace below.

H/T Mediaite

