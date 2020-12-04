Anthony Fauci Praises Joe Biden's 100-Day Mask Plan

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that President-elect Joe Biden’s plan for all Americans to commit to 100 days of mask-wearing is a solid response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has entered a dark new chapter in the U.S.

Fauci, who has run the National Institutes of Health’s infectious diseases agency for decades, said on NBC’s “Today” show that he doesn’t view Biden’s plan as putting an artificial time limit on wearing masks, which are one of the proven ways to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Now, it might be that after that, we still are going to need it,” said Fauci, who also confirmed that he will serve as Biden’s chief medical adviser. “But he just wants it, everybody for a commitment for 100 days. And I discussed that with him, and I told him I thought that was a good idea.”

Asking all Americans to make that commitment would be a solid “uniform” response, Fauci said.

President Donald Trump’s administration has refused to issue firm national guidelines. Nine months into the pandemic, when the U.S. has record-high hospitalization rates and a surge in cases from coast to coast, the White House is actively encouraging people to shirk guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and gather in groups for the holidays.

“If you can loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in a protest, you can also go to a Christmas party. You can celebrate the holiday of Christmas, and you can do it responsibly,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said earlier this week.

Trump will move forward with plans to host dozens of indoor holidays parties this month, McEnany said, adding that these gathering would have smaller guest lists than usual, that masks would be “available,” and that social distancing would be “encouraged.”

Biden announced his 100-day mask proposal Thursday on CNN.

“Just 100 days to mask, not forever. One hundred days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction,” the president-elect said.

Trump has repeatedly politicized masks throughout the pandemic. He has scoffed at efforts to mandate them in public, mocked Biden for wearing one, and has rarely worn one himself.

