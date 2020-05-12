Fauci Testifies U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Is Likely Underreported

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, told the Senate health committee on Tuesday that the true coronavirus death toll is likely higher than the numbers that have been reported so far.

“I don’t know the exact precent that it’s higher, but certainly, it’s higher,” Fauci said in response to a question from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

More people have probably died of the virus in New York City in particular, Fauci said, considering the extent the city’s health care system has been bogged down.

“There may have been people who died at home who did have COVID who were not counted as COVID because they had not gotten to the hospital,” he explained.

The U.S. death toll stands at nearly 81,000 deaths so far, with more than 1.3 million infections.

Fauci answered senators’ questions on the federal government’s response to the crisis alongside CDC Director Robert Redfield, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir.

The public health officials described a timeline where there will probably not be a COVID-19 vaccine by the time students return to class in the fall, but Fauci is “cautiously optimistic” that one or more of the several vaccines currently in development will be effective.

With widespread testing and contact tracing, the officials hope that states will be able to prevent new outbreaks as they work toward reopening. But Fauci strongly cautioned the states against failing to take seriously the guidelines put out by the White House coronavirus task force, which stipulate that states should see a 14-day decline in new cases before loosening restrictions.

If leaders reopen local economies too quickly, Fauci said, “the consequences could be really serious.”

School systems should also exercise caution in reopening, Fauci said in response to a question from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) about whether children suffering less from the virus meant they should be able to go back to class.

“I think we’ve got to be careful if we are not cavalier in thinking that children are completely immune to the deleterious effects,” Fauci said. In recent weeks, rare and dangerous inflammatory symptoms linked to the virus have been seen in children ― some of whom have died.

Fauci added:“I don’t know everything about this disease, and that’s why I’m very reserved in making broad predictions.”