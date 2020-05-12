Fauci Reportedly To Warn Senate Of ‘Needless Suffering And Death’ If U.S. Reopens Too Soon

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, plans to warn lawmakers on Tuesday that the country could face “needless suffering and death” should the American economy reopen too soon, according to an email exchange with The New York Times.

“The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate [Health, Education, Labor and Pensions] committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely,” Fauci wrote to the Times’ Sheryl Gay Stolberg on Monday evening. “If we skip over the checkpoints … then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country.”

He added that reopening too soon “would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal” since the rise of the coronavirus pandemic.

Full Fauci email message to me: pic.twitter.com/yq8IAa9f8g — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) May 12, 2020

Fauci will testify before lawmakers on the health committee for the first time since the pandemic was declared a national emergency in March. He will be joined by Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and Adm. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The comments to the Times on Monday are a stark departure from White House talking points that have been pushed by President Donald Trump and some Republican lawmakers. The president has cheered states that have gone forward with relaxing stay-at-home orders even if they haven’t met guidelines laid out in a three-phase plan released by the White House called “Opening Up America Again.”

At the same time, infections around the nation have continued to surge. More than 1.3 million people have now tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 80,000 have died of the virus

Fauci has regularly urged caution as the nation has suffered the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, warning of catastrophic consequences should the nation return to normal unless a bevy of safety measures are adopted and the level of infections stabilizes.

The doctor himself is in a “modified quarantine” after coming in contact with a White House staffer who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The nation’s top medical officials have also warned that the coronavirus is not going to go away anytime soon, even though Trump has suggested it could disappear even without a vaccine.