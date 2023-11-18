These Chic Faux Flower Arrangements Will Bestow Perfect Fall Vibes

Fresh flowers add warmth and color to a space, but real floral arrangements can be expensive — especially since they don’t last forever.
Enter artificial arrangements, which give the look of fresh florals without the maintenance or recurring cost.
Target has a variety of tasteful options that are perfect for the fall season, and they even come with their own vases. These are a few of our favorites.
1
This goldenrod artificial arrangement
2
This goth-friendly grass and floral plant arrangement
3
This dried wheat and pumpkin arrangement
4
This fall hydrangea, lotus seed and berries candle holder
5
This dahlia and mum vase arrangement
6
This mini artificial eucalyptus with red berries arrangement
