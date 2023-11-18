ShoppinghomedecorFlowers

These Chic Faux Flower Arrangements Will Bestow Perfect Fall Vibes

Get the look of fresh flowers without the maintenance and recurring cost with these festive options.
Fresh flowers add warmth and color to a space, but real floral arrangements can be expensive — especially since they don’t last forever.

Enter artificial arrangements, which give the look of fresh florals without the maintenance or recurring cost.

Target has a variety of tasteful options that are perfect for the fall season, and they even come with their own vases. These are a few of our favorites.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
This goldenrod artificial arrangement
The vibrant color of goldenrod is paired with a white stoneware pot in this artificial arrangement by Threshold, a Target homeware brand. It makes a great centerpiece for a dining room table or coffee table, and the bold yellow hue screams fall.
$25.50 at Target (regularly $30)
2
This goth-friendly grass and floral plant arrangement
Halloween may be over, but the deep colors of this grass and floral arrangement are fitting for fall. It’s another Threshold find, and on sale for less than $13.
$12.75 at Target (regularly $15)
3
This dried wheat and pumpkin arrangement
Does it get more fall than a pumpkin vase? This artificial arrangement by Nearly Natural has dried wheat stalks, neutral toned berries and mini pumpkins, and requires some shaping and fluffing to reach its full size (21 inches) after you take it out of the box.
$53.59 at Target (regularly $66.99)
4
This fall hydrangea, lotus seed and berries candle holder
Elevate your fall tablescapes with this eye-catching artificial arrangement. Another Nearly Natural creation, this 32-inch candle holder has warm fall hues and round bases to hold three candles.
$70.39 at Target (regularly $87.99)
5
This dahlia and mum vase arrangement
If you love the look of a classic floral arrangement, but don’t want the hassle of maintaining fresh flowers, this Nearly Natural dahlia and mum arrangement is a solid option. It even has faux water at the bottom to complete the illusion.
$47.19 at Target (regularly $58.99)
6
This mini artificial eucalyptus with red berries arrangement
This adorable arrangement by Threshold is a steal of a deal at just $5. The artificial eucalyptus and red berries sit inside a white melamine pot, so it’s ready to display on a coffee table or shelf for some festive flair.
$5 at Target

