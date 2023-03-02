Shoppinghomebeddinganthropologie

The Affordable Faux Fur Blanket That Reviewers Are Buying In Multiples

“This might be the one thing I’d grab in a fire (lol),” wrote a reviewer of the ever-so-slightly weighted throw.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Anthropologie's <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=63fccfc3e4b0c253d346584c&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fanthroliving%2Fshop%2Fsophie-faux-fur-throw-blanket" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sophie faux fur blanket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63fccfc3e4b0c253d346584c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=63fccfc3e4b0c253d346584c&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fanthroliving%2Fshop%2Fsophie-faux-fur-throw-blanket" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Sophie faux fur blanket</a>
Anthropologie
Anthropologie's Sophie faux fur blanket

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

There is nothing more delicious than curling up under the soft, plush warmth of a faux fur blanket. It is an ultra-luxe way to relax and get cozy, not to mention the fact that a well-made faux fur blanket looks expensive and can elevate an entire space, whether it’s draped on a sofa, at the end of a bed, or tucked in your blanket basket. And although you can get a faux fur blanket at just about any home goods store, none come close to the sheer luxury of Anthropologie’s cult favorite Sophie faux fur blanket.

With 4.8 stars and over 500 five-star reviews on Anthropologie, this sweet, cheerful and stylish blanket is as good as it gets. It comes in nine different colors and prints, and is as chic as it is comforting and warming. And at $98 per blanket, it’s remarkably more affordable than other high-quality, popular faux fur blankets.

$98 at Anthropologie
The <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=63fccfc3e4b0c253d346584c&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fanthroliving%2Fshop%2Fsophie-faux-fur-throw-blanket" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sophie faux fur blanket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63fccfc3e4b0c253d346584c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=63fccfc3e4b0c253d346584c&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fanthroliving%2Fshop%2Fsophie-faux-fur-throw-blanket" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="9">Sophie faux fur blanket</a> is available in nine colors.
Anthropologie
The Sophie faux fur blanket is available in nine colors.

This blanket is so delighful and swoon-worthy, you’ll be fighting over it with every member of your household. Its large size (60 by 70 inches) allows you to cuddle up with your loved ones with no problem, but we have a feeling you’ll want one for yourself. And given the relatively reasonable price point and wide array of lovely colors, the Sophie blanket makes a great gift. It even comes with a matching faux fur pillow if you want to lean into the aesthetic and coziness even more. Reviewers also note that their dogs and cats are obsessed with this blanket — and who doesn’t want a soft spot for their furry friends to land on?

HuffPost’s very own director of office services, Greta Geiselman, raves about the Sophie Blanket. She has it in a light grey shade and would definitely buy it again for herself and for friends. “I’ve had it for two months and it’s incredibly warm and cozy. Plus, it’s slightly weighted, so adds to the plush therapy of it all.” She was able to snag it while it was on sale, noting that shipping was super fast and that it didn’t have any strange or offensive plastic smells, so it went straight from the packaging to the couch.

But Geiselman isn’t the only person singing this blanket’s praises. If you still aren’t convinced about Anthropologie’s Sophie blanket, then check out what the happy customers on Anthropologie’s website have to say about it then pick one up for yourself and the blanket-lover in your life. There are still plenty of cold months ahead, and having one of these beautiful blankets at your disposal will make staying home on a stormy night an absolute pleasure.

Promising reviews:

“Decided to get a throw blanket that I put a couple bucks into. Waited until this was on sale and now I’m so glad I bought it. Very heavy, super super soft fur feel to it and great size. My cat keeps trying to knead it cause she thinks it a big soft kitty cat or something she’s never done that before. Treat yourself and get this classy throw.” — Jess77

“So soft and plush. This blanket is a great large size and very soft on both sides. It has a nice weight to it, and it might be the best blanket I own. As soon as I pulled it out, my dog became obsessed with it. He lays on it all day long and I may need to order another one for myself!” — Ellen1998

“You need this blanket. This might be the one thing I’d grab in a fire (lol). Seriously though, the softest, best blanket I’ve ever owned. My dog LOVES it too.” — Madelynbbbbbb3

“So plush. Bought during a “sale.” Absolutely love it and planning to buy another one for full price. My current one is a blush pink. It is very heavy and full (fits a 5′9 gal). I haven’t noticed any shedding so we’ll see how it holds up after a wash.” — 1Kaypeep

“Love it so much I bought another. My elderly dog has had accidents on the bed and these blankets wash beautifully. So soft.” — Karin3823

$98 at Anthropologie
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

AllModern all-season down comforter

Real Down Comforters Don’t Come Cheap, But We Found The Internet’s Most Affordable Ones

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

This Woman Put Her Boyfriend On A Performance Improvement Plan

Parenting

Is It Actually OK To Come Empty-Handed To A ‘No Gifts’ Party?

Food & Drink

Bars Need To Be A Safer Place For Everyone. Meet One Of The Women Making It Happen.

Parenting

Someone Will Always Comment On Your Parenting. Here’s How To Respond.

Work/Life

8 Ways Anxiety Pops Up When You Have A Toxic Boss

Style & Beauty

According To This Viral Video, You’re Probably Rolling Your Turtlenecks Wrong

Relationships

25 Relatable Tweets About Not Being A Pet Person

Relationships

Is ‘Anchoring Bias’ Affecting Your Relationships? Here’s What To Look Out For.

Wellness

This Type Of Cancer Is Rising Among Young People. Here Are The Signs To Watch For.

Shopping

This 4.7-Star Dyson Vacuum Is On Sale At Walmart (But Probably Not For Much Longer)

Shopping

28 Dupes That Are Way Cheaper Than The Originals But Just As Good

Shopping

If There’s A Toddler In Your Kitchen, You Might Need This One Thing

Shopping

The Facial Toning Device Everyone Loves Is Finally On Sale

Shopping

Everything We Know About The $2,600 Skin Laser That’s All Over Instagram

Wellness

Should You Replace Your Toothbrush After Being Sick? Here's The Truth.

Shopping

Beautiful Tech Storage Cases From Etsy That Will Tame Even The Most Unsightly Cords

Shopping

If You're On Accutane, Dermatologists Recommended Getting These First

Shopping

39 Super Useful Items Reviewers Say 'Never Fail'

Shopping

How Launching A Fragrance Line Pulled This Founder Out Of A Funk

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Style & Beauty

The Power Of A Black Barbie

Work/Life

Here’s Why You Should Use DoorDash To Get Your Groceries Delivered

Paid for by DoorDash
Home & Living

This Horror Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Teen Mystery Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

The Perimenopause Symptom We Don't Talk About Nearly Enough

Parenting

The Part Of A Mom's Mental Load That We Don't Talk About Enough

Shopping

These Skin Care Ingredients Are Actually Worth The Money, According To A Cosmetic Chemist

Shopping

19 Items That Have Saved Reviewers And HuffPost Editors Money

Shopping

34 Inexpensive Products You Probably Want In Your Home This Winter

Shopping

This Brand Is Modernizing Hair Removal With The Help Of An Old-School Tool

Shopping

Everyone Is Surprised At How Much They Love These $34 Walmart Jeans

Shopping

38 Products That Are Flawless Dupes For More Expensive Versions

Shopping

34 Practical Products That Are So Pretty You'll Love Using Them

Shopping

These Target Vases Look Like They Cost Hundreds More Than They Actually Do

Parenting

Teen Girls Are Being Sexually Assaulted In Record Numbers. Here’s What We Can Do About It.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

This New Travel Trend Might Be The Key To A Better Vacation

Wellness

Is Putting Your Legs Up On The Wall As Beneficial As Everyone Says?

Work/Life

The 5 Types Of Influential People You Should Always Befriend At Work

Shopping

TikTok’s ‘Skin Flooding’ Trend Is The Secret To Juicy, Hydrated Skin