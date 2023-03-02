The Affordable Faux Fur Blanket That Reviewers Are Buying In Multiples

“Decided to get a throw blanket that I put a couple bucks into. Waited until this was on sale and now I’m so glad I bought it. Very heavy, super super soft fur feel to it and great size. My cat keeps trying to knead it cause she thinks it a big soft kitty cat or something she’s never done that before. Treat yourself and get this classy throw.” — Jess77

“So soft and plush. This blanket is a great large size and very soft on both sides. It has a nice weight to it, and it might be the best blanket I own. As soon as I pulled it out, my dog became obsessed with it. He lays on it all day long and I may need to order another one for myself!” — Ellen1998

“You need this blanket. This might be the one thing I’d grab in a fire (lol). Seriously though, the softest, best blanket I’ve ever owned. My dog LOVES it too.” — Madelynbbbbbb3

“So plush. Bought during a “sale.” Absolutely love it and planning to buy another one for full price. My current one is a blush pink. It is very heavy and full (fits a 5′9 gal). I haven’t noticed any shedding so we’ll see how it holds up after a wash.” — 1Kaypeep

“Love it so much I bought another. My elderly dog has had accidents on the bed and these blankets wash beautifully. So soft.” — Karin3823