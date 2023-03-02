The Affordable Faux Fur Blanket That Reviewers Are Buying In Multiples

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
There is nothing more delicious than curling up under the soft, plush warmth of a faux fur blanket. It is an ultra-luxe way to relax and get cozy, not to mention the fact that a well-made faux fur blanket looks expensive and can elevate an entire space, whether it’s draped on a sofa, at the end of a bed, or tucked in your blanket basket. And although you can get a faux fur blanket at just about any home goods store, none come close to the sheer luxury of Anthropologie’s cult favorite Sophie faux fur blanket.
With 4.8 stars and over 500 five-star reviews on Anthropologie, this sweet, cheerful and stylish blanket is as good as it gets. It comes in nine different colors and prints, and is as chic as it is comforting and warming. And at $98 per blanket, it’s remarkably more affordable than other high-quality, popular faux fur blankets.
This blanket is so delighful and swoon-worthy, you’ll be fighting over it with every member of your household. Its large size (60 by 70 inches) allows you to cuddle up with your loved ones with no problem, but we have a feeling you’ll want one for yourself. And given the relatively reasonable price point and wide array of lovely colors, the Sophie blanket makes a great gift. It even comes with a matching faux fur pillow if you want to lean into the aesthetic and coziness even more. Reviewers also note that their dogs and cats are obsessed with this blanket — and who doesn’t want a soft spot for their furry friends to land on?
HuffPost’s very own director of office services, Greta Geiselman, raves about the Sophie Blanket. She has it in a light grey shade and would definitely buy it again for herself and for friends. “I’ve had it for two months and it’s incredibly warm and cozy. Plus, it’s slightly weighted, so adds to the plush therapy of it all.” She was able to snag it while it was on sale, noting that shipping was super fast and that it didn’t have any strange or offensive plastic smells, so it went straight from the packaging to the couch.
But Geiselman isn’t the only person singing this blanket’s praises. If you still aren’t convinced about Anthropologie’s Sophie blanket, then check out what the happy customers on Anthropologie’s website have to say about it then pick one up for yourself and the blanket-lover in your life. There are still plenty of cold months ahead, and having one of these beautiful blankets at your disposal will make staying home on a stormy night an absolute pleasure.
Promising reviews:
“Decided to get a throw blanket that I put a couple bucks into. Waited until this was on sale and now I’m so glad I bought it. Very heavy, super super soft fur feel to it and great size. My cat keeps trying to knead it cause she thinks it a big soft kitty cat or something she’s never done that before. Treat yourself and get this classy throw.” — Jess77
“So soft and plush. This blanket is a great large size and very soft on both sides. It has a nice weight to it, and it might be the best blanket I own. As soon as I pulled it out, my dog became obsessed with it. He lays on it all day long and I may need to order another one for myself!” — Ellen1998
“You need this blanket. This might be the one thing I’d grab in a fire (lol). Seriously though, the softest, best blanket I’ve ever owned. My dog LOVES it too.” — Madelynbbbbbb3
“So plush. Bought during a “sale.” Absolutely love it and planning to buy another one for full price. My current one is a blush pink. It is very heavy and full (fits a 5′9 gal). I haven’t noticed any shedding so we’ll see how it holds up after a wash.” — 1Kaypeep
“Love it so much I bought another. My elderly dog has had accidents on the bed and these blankets wash beautifully. So soft.” — Karin3823