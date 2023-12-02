HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Style is ever-evolving, but if there is one category of clothing that’s here to stay it’s athleisure. One of the things I love about its rise is that even on the dreariest, coldest and laziest of days, I can throw on something easy and still feel chic and put together. Swapping out a ratty old sweatshirt for a fresh one can take you from sloppy college student to off-duty celeb in the blink of an eye. Unfortunately, these kinds of items often come at a surprisingly high price point — which makes finding a well-priced, affordable option that is as stylish as it is comfortable a real feat.
Luckily, Walmart came through this time with the Time and Tru French terry and faux sherpa pullover, a top that is at once sophisticated and ultra-comfy. Thanks to the soft fabric and elegant silhouette, it looks like the kind of pullover you’d get from a popular high-end shop. But you can pick it up at your friendly neighborhood Walmart for under $20.
Available in four colors and sizes XS–XXXL, this cutie is set to become your go-to sweater of the season.
It has a casual and relaxed cut that doesn’t look sloppy, largely in part due to the elegant combination of French terry and faux sherpa fabrics. The material is super-warm heavy-weight, making it ideal for layering. The design features a mock neck with buttons partially down the front, ribbed knit cuffs and a sweet kangaroo pocket for even more functionality.
This lovely and versatile pullover sweater will work well with jeans on days when you’re running errands out and look just as great paired with leggings or joggers when you’re hitting pilates class or doing school drop-off. It can pull together the look in a way that doesn’t sacrifice comfort for fashion. Snag one now and get ready to live in it this holiday season and beyond.
Promising reviews:
“Don’t even think about skipping this one. You need it. It’s so so comfy and soft! I normally wear a medium but I got this in a large so it’ll be more comfortable with a tshirt under. It fits great. The green is beautiful” — D83
“This is so soft, comfy and cozy! Will be ordering more colors. Good quality, especially for the price! Too cute” — Neverwasawalmartshopper
“Love this. Usually an xl is big on me. And that’s what I was hoping for . This fits like a large. It’s very comfortable and love the look . I’m keeping it and getting another one in a lager size .” — Terice