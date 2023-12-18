Amazon

"Bright Young Women" by Jessica Knoll

It’s the late 1970s and a serial killer is targeting women, and although his vicious crimes tend to be confined to the Pacific Northwest, two young women in a Florida sorority have just become his latest victims. Pamela Schumacher, president of the sorority, might have been one of the victims, if she hadn’t stayed in for the night. She did, however, discover their mutilated bodies. In Jessica Knoll’s psychological thriller it's the women who have been left behind that are impacted by a man’s brutality and who become ravenous for truth and justice. Pamela pairs up with a woman named Tina Cannon who believes the murders behind killings in Florida were committed by the same person, someone the papers have taken to calling an “All-American Sex Killer.” Loosely based on the real murders of two sorority sisters by Ted Bundy, Knoll’s novel, which was released in September, gives a glimpse of an alternative truth, inspired by evidence that was overlooked, showing a killer that isn’t an enigmatic devil – but an average, dull man. And it's “the bright young women,” who were full of vibrant life and deserving of so much more, that dominate the narrative.



— Editor's pick from Mary Perkins, front page editor