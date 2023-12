"The Fraud" by Zadie Smith

From the acclaimed bestselling British author Zadie Smith comes her recent 2023 release, "The Fraud," a somewhat whimsical and historical-based novel that begins when Mrs. Eliza Touchet, the brisk Scottish housekeeper of the once famed novelist William Ainsworth, is in charge of finding someone to fix a large hole on the second floor of his estate. Mrs. Touchet has been the stalwart of William’s affairs and home for 30 years, which, at present, is crumbling just like his literary career. Eliza, however, is a woman of varied interests, and she, like many in England, becomes enthralled with the Tichborne Trial. In this actual historical event, a lower-class Australian butcher, who goes by Sir Roger Tichborne, claims to be the rightful heir to a sizable British estate and title — or he could be a fraud. You see, Roger was believed to have drowned off the Brazilian coast in 1854. Twelve years later, the trial begins, and the star witness is a formerly enslaved man from Jamaica named Andrew Bogle. Now, in a land of cream teas, Andrew is acutely aware that every lump of sugar in a teacup comes at a human cost. He knows his future depends on telling the right story while on the stand and that the rich stay rich through manipulation and deception. Shortly after the trial has ended, Eliza finds herself compelled to meet Bogle. As an abolitionist, she’s interested in learning more about his past and present life, and through their exchanges, she discovers she, like her cousin, is a writer.— Featured in HuffPost Books newsletter, editor's pick from Lourdes Avila Uribe , senior shopping writer