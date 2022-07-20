Shopping

Stylish Things From Amazon That Reviewers Say Are Their "Favorite"

Summer dresses, classic tops, comfy loungewear and swimsuits that you will be grabbing for again and again.
Snag a few wardrobe favorites like this<a href="https://www.amazon.com/YESNO-Casual-Bohemian-Sleeve-Pockets/dp/B07QKX9G2S?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d1d247e4b0e6fc1a96ec94%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" loose cotton boho dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d1d247e4b0e6fc1a96ec94" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/YESNO-Casual-Bohemian-Sleeve-Pockets/dp/B07QKX9G2S?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d1d247e4b0e6fc1a96ec94%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> loose cotton boho dress</a> with pockets, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Drop-Womens-Adrienne-Pull-Sweater/dp/B08BFVN84H?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d1d247e4b0e6fc1a96ec94%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="this three-piece knitwear set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d1d247e4b0e6fc1a96ec94" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Drop-Womens-Adrienne-Pull-Sweater/dp/B08BFVN84H?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d1d247e4b0e6fc1a96ec94%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">this three-piece knitwear set</a>, an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Floerns-Womens-Ripped-Distressed-Sleeve/dp/B07G12M34S?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d1d247e4b0e6fc1a96ec94%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="oversized distressed denim jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d1d247e4b0e6fc1a96ec94" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Floerns-Womens-Ripped-Distressed-Sleeve/dp/B07G12M34S?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d1d247e4b0e6fc1a96ec94%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">oversized distressed denim jacket</a> and an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/R-Vivimos-Lantern-Sleeves-Ruffled-Shoulder/dp/B089KFKQ6P?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d1d247e4b0e6fc1a96ec94%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="off-the-shoulder linen dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d1d247e4b0e6fc1a96ec94" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/R-Vivimos-Lantern-Sleeves-Ruffled-Shoulder/dp/B089KFKQ6P?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d1d247e4b0e6fc1a96ec94%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">off-the-shoulder linen dress</a> with puff sleeves.
There’s great comfort in reaching for that one pair of jeans that you know fit just right or that classic striped T-shirt that has stood up through countless cycles in the wash.

According to reviewers, the following list of stylish, comfortable and versatile items of clothing are sure to provide those same feelings of wardrobe security. You can snag yourself an oversized cotton jumpsuit, a classic button-up that can pair with virtually any piece of clothing that’s already in your closet, and a buttery soft pajama set made from cooling bamboo cotton.

1
amazon.com
A loose and flowy oversized cotton jumpsuit
Available in sizes XS–5X and 14 colors/styles.

Promising review: "Oh my Lord!!! This is by far my new favorite clothing item. It is everything I expected. I ordered the black and believe me it did not disappoint. The fabric quality is awesome and the boho-comfortable vibe is just what I was looking for. I love, love, love this item and going to accessorize with a fabulous belt!" — Luvgsus
$24.98+ at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A sweet open-back dress with lantern sleeves
Available in sizes S–XL and in 42 styles.

Promising review: "One of my new favorite dresses! So many compliments the first day I wore it. I want it in every color and in short sleeves too." — Summer Laine Brunelle
$33.14+ at Amazon
3
amazon.com
A longline athletic crop top that's hailed for its buttery soft fabric
Available in sizes XS–XL, and 18 colors/styles.

Promising review: "I'm a Lululemon ambassador and have been so wary to try any cheap dupes. But these tops have easily become my absolute favorite. I'm wearing my Lulu leggings and the top matches 99% identically to the color and fabric feel. They are so buttery soft and comfy. I wear them to lounge around and they offer medium support for workouts! I wear them for my strength training workouts and dance classes and they keep everything in place while also offering nice coverage. I wouldn't wear them for running as I require more support. HIGHLY highly recommend!" — Martha Sanchez
$20.98+ at Amazon
4
amazon.com
A smocked bodice midi dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in five colors.

Promising review: "This is one of my favorite dresses! Definitely sheer, so wear nude undergarments. It's light, flowy, and the puff sleeves are beautiful!" — Logan and Summer R
$32.99 at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A customizable tie-back monokini
Available in sizes XS–XL and 36 colors.

Promising review: "This is my favorite bathing suit of all time. This one is flexible in the sense that you tie the strings where it suits you and therefore make it tighter or looser depending on your height or how large-chested you are. It's a super-nice design and just gorgeous all around. I ended up buying two more in different colors. I went in to the beach, pools, and cenotes while on my honeymoon, and this baby didn't fade in color or get warped in any way. Love it!!!" — Natty
$8.99+ at Amazon
6
amazon.com
A three-piece knit set for lounging or errand-running
Shorts: available in sizes XXS–3X and two colors; tank: available in sizes XXS–3X and three colors; cardigan: available in sizes XXS–5X and three colors.

Promising review: "I never leave reviews, good or bad, and kept this in my shopping cart for a while. I’m a homebody so I have lots of cute 'couch-fits' (outfits for the couch) from Nasty Gal and so on, but this is by far my favorite. Great quality, cute style. Yeah, it’s a little thick and tight in the middle but overall, very happy. If anything it’s just a reminder to chill but keep it tight and cute!" — Chelsea
Shorts: $34.90 at AmazonTank: $11.71+ at AmazonCardigan: $49.90 at Amazon
7
amazon.com
A faux leather mini skirt
Available in sizes XS–XXL, and six colors/styles.

Promising review: "Super sexy, super quality and feels/looks like leather! Oh my gosh, found this on my way to check out page, love love love, favorite new piece. Buy it now!"— Tammie Parkinson
$23.97+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A distressed denim jacket with an oversized fit
Available in sizes L–4XL and three colors.

Promising review: "Everything fits as expected. It’s actually one of my favorite jackets. It’s very fashionable too. Worth every penny!" — Lovee.Cassie
$45.99+ at Amazon
9
amazon.com
A printed cover-up
Available in one size fits most and in 43 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "This is so beautiful and has a gorgeous pattern. It's made with amazing fabric; soft and beautiful, flowy drape. I lived in it all summer around the pool. Plus, it's super cute with shorts or jeans. It's one of my favorites now."J Allen
$24.99 at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A cute and comfy maxi dress that be dressed up or down
Available in sizes XS–4XL and in 42 colors.

Promising review: "This is my new favorite dress.I had strangers stopping me on my vacation and telling me how nice this dress looked. I loved the pockets, it got bunched up in my suitcase but came out looking perfectly. I've got to order some more of these and other styles. I've never had a dress that was long like this. I usually am fighting them when they say they're long and they only come about mid-calf on me so to have a dress that was on the long side was awesome. Thank you." — UtahDiyWedding
$36.99 at Amazon
11
amazon.com
A pajama set made from bamboo cotton
Available in sizes S–XXL, and 21 colors/styles.

Promising review: "Super soft and super comfortable, keeps me cool or warm as needed and very cozy. It felt a bit big at first, but I washed it and dried in the dryer and now it's perfect. My favorite pajamas!" — T. Pushkar
$45.99+ at Amazon
12
amazon.com
A high-waisted pleated midi skirt that also has pockets
Available in sizes S–XXL and 14 colors.

Promising review: "Favorite skirt I own now. Great quality, perfect length, and POCKETS." — Alyse Doty
$30.89+ at Amazon
13
amazon.com
A strappy bustier crop top
Available in sizes 1X–4X and six colors.

Promising review: "I swear to god this is my new favorite shirt. It fits perfectly. No bunching, no rolling, no tearing. The straps are sturdy enough to carry around The Girls with support without smooshing them in any direction, the fabric is double layered and thick enough that I can wear the white one without a bra and not see my nip-nops (unless I'm wearing any kind of excessive jewelry there), which was a HUGE plus for me. I love white shirts, but can never find any that aren't friggin see-through. I am in love.10/10 highly recommend." — Alanna Schaffer
$18.98+ at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A stunning boho maxi
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 33 prints.

Promising review: "I bought this dress for a wedding weekend in Colombia. I wasn't expecting much because I was ordering dresses online but wow this dress is a beauty. It not only fits comfortably but the pattern is rich and it's comfortable to wear. It has this flowing quality towards the bottom and back of the dress that makes you feel pretty when wearing it. I've received a lot of compliments on this dress and it's one of my favorites to put on." — Luluhats
$42.99 at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A breathable button-up shirt
Available in sizes S–XXL and 31 colors.

Promising review: "My favorite shirt! I absolutely love this shirt!!! I have it in four different colors…would have it in all colors if I could." — tina
$19.99+ at Amazon
16
Amazon
A lightweight long-sleeve top
Available in sizes L–4X and 13 colors.

Promising review: "Overall cute, comfy, thin, oversized. Totally recommend it. This is (very) lightweight, oversized, incredibly cute and comfortable. The sleeves are my favorite part. They are so cute, and the cuffs are fairly loose, so if you're a person who doesn't like to feel constricted, this would be great. This is lightweight enough to work out in but also cute enough to pair with jeans. I really really recommend it, and am actually buying another color as we speak." — Sylvia Smith
$8.99+ at Amazon
17
amazon.com
An ultra-stylish plaid mini skirt
Available in sizes XS–4XL and 15 colors.

Promising review: "This is my new favorite skirt! Super cute fits me perfectly and you can wear it with so many different outfits." — Adrianna
$18.99+ at Amazon
18
amazon.com
A gorgeous flowing maxi dress with quarter-length sleeves
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 12 prints.

Promising review: "It comes unhemmed. It shrunk at least two inches in length in the first few washes, but was tripping on it at first, now it's length is perfect. This dress is, hands down, my favorite dress. The cut looks great, the fabric hangs beautifully and feels so cottony light and swirly in the summer heat. The buttons up front hold nicely, and a panel of fabric sits behind the button row, so there's never a worry of peaking gaps. It's holding up really well with all the use it's getting, it's so cool and comfy that I've worn it almost too often, but it still looks great. I am SO very happy with this purchase. You will be, too!!" — Diana
$35.99+ at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A pair of buttery soft leggings
Available in two sizes that fit sizes S–XXXL, six lengths/styles, and 21 colors.

Promising review: "I’m a girl with a lot of leggings and these white leggings are the softest I own. They fit great and don’t see-through much if wearing the right color underwear. They are my favorite leggings. I’m getting more." — Carley Jet
$9.99 at Amazon
20
amazon.com
An adorable wrap mini dress with a ruffled hem
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 31 colors.

Promising reviews: "Probably one of my favorite purchases from Amazon. I can wear this dress all day every day. It is so easy to put on and take off. It is very cute and stylish to wear day or night. I never feel hot or suffocated by the material. It is light and breezy. I have in other colors as well." — Sammywammi
$27.99 at Amazon
21
amazon.com
A puff-sleeve blouse made from breathable fabric
Available in sizes XS–3XL and 20+ colors.

Promising review: "This is my ultimate favorite top. It’s not baggy, not tight; form fitting and also the sleeves are mid-sleeve, so it is able to cover my half sleeve tattoo. It is a breathable shirt and can be worn tucked in and/or with high-waisted pants/jeans or left out and still looks classy. Will purchase a few more colors." — courtney love
$25.99+ at Amazon
22
amazon.com
A high-neck thong bodysuit that looks seamless under pants or skirts
Available in sizes S–XXL and 18 colors.

Promising review: "These bodysuits are amazing. They stretch well when on so they are comfortable, but they don't stretch out over time leaving you with an ill-fitting look if that makes sense. I am small chested but these are double lined over the boobs so I don't even have to wear a bra with them if I don't want (even in white). Great quality and honestly my favorite body suit. I already have two now and I will be buying more!" — Julia
$19.99+ at Amazon
23
amazon.com
A loose-fitting maxi dress with pockets
Available in sizes XS–3X and in 37 colors and styles.

Promising review: "I bought this dress because I have several chronic illnesses that result in severe heat intolerance. I needed something light and something with pockets. This dress quickly became my favorite piece of clothing. I wear it all. the. time. It is so comfy and cute!! It keeps me cooler than the fancy sports shirts. I highly recommend it!" — Kay
$19.99+ at Amazon
24
amazon.com
An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit that feels like you're wearing pajamas
Available in sizes S–3X and in 31 colors.

Promising review: "This is my new favorite outfit! Fits as comfy as pajamas, can be dressed up or down with accessories...just perfect all the way around. I own the black one and just ordered two more colors and the V-neck/wrap style from the same company. There is no better quarantine wear!" — M. Foran
$24.99 at Amazon
25
amazon.com
A wrap maxi skirt with an adjustable tie waist
Available in sizes S–3X and 18 colors.

Promising review: "Stunning! Every time I wear this I get so so many compliments. Beautiful and flowy. Great for beachwear or just for the summer time. Definitely a favorite in my closet. Made surprisingly well too. Great material and good seams. Nothing fraying and actually very sturdy. Material has no stretch but the tie is adjustable so you don’t have to worry about the fit." — Amazon customer
$22.94 at Amazon
26
amazon.com
A boho printed beach dress with tassels
Available in sizes L–4X and eight styles.

Promising review: "My new favorite tunic. Perfect for day or evening. Lovely print." — Lisa Sargese
$21.99+ at Amazon
