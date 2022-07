A gorgeous flowing maxi dress with quarter-length sleeves

Available in sizes XS–XXL and 12 prints."It comes unhemmed. It shrunk at least two inches in length in the first few washes, but was tripping on it at first, now it's length is perfect.The buttons up front hold nicely, and a panel of fabric sits behind the button row, so there's never a worry of peaking gaps. It's holding up really well with all the use it's getting, it's so cool and comfy that I've worn it almost too often, but it still looks great. I am SO very happy with this purchase. You will be, too!!" — Diana