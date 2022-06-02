This year, in conducting our Father’s Day shopping research, we skipped the back and forth with our actual fathers and asked the stylish dads of the internet what they really want for Father’s Day in 2022. Luckily, they’ve offered up a range of high-quality gifts that will upgrade their day-to-day and enhance their downtime.

From podcasters to travel bloggers to community leaders and authors, the dads we spoke to occupy a variety of roles while raising kids and redefining traditional family structures. Their gift recommendations live up to their busy and eclectic lifestyles, ranging from versatile kitchen items to home garden kits and gear for adventure sports.

Skip the last-minute trip to the store and snag a thoughtful gift that will inspire your dad, both online and off.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.