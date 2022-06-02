Shopping

The Best Father's Day Gifts, According To The Dads Of The Internet

From a heritage watch to playful cuff links to a backyard cooking upgrade, these are the gifts dads actually want.

Staff Writer

An <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=dadssharefathersday-griffinwynne-053122-62961be2e4b0415d4d8a371d&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F206375%2Fbote-wulf-inflatable-stand-up-paddle-board-with-paddle-104" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="inflatable stand-up paddleboard from REI" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62961be2e4b0415d4d8a371d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=dadssharefathersday-griffinwynne-053122-62961be2e4b0415d4d8a371d&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F206375%2Fbote-wulf-inflatable-stand-up-paddle-board-with-paddle-104" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">inflatable stand-up paddleboard from REI</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=dadssharefathersday-griffinwynne-053122-62961be2e4b0415d4d8a371d&url=https%3A%2F%2Frowingblazers.com%2Fcollections%2Frugby%2Fproducts%2Fbasic-rugby-hoop-stripe%3Fprimary%3Dclothing%26variant%3D39324825780258" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="rugby shirt from Rowing Blazers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62961be2e4b0415d4d8a371d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=dadssharefathersday-griffinwynne-053122-62961be2e4b0415d4d8a371d&url=https%3A%2F%2Frowingblazers.com%2Fcollections%2Frugby%2Fproducts%2Fbasic-rugby-hoop-stripe%3Fprimary%3Dclothing%26variant%3D39324825780258" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">rugby shirt from Rowing Blazers</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/GreenStalk-Vertical-Gardening-System-Stone/dp/B076MGPFL9?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62961be2e4b0415d4d8a371d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="vertical planter from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62961be2e4b0415d4d8a371d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/GreenStalk-Vertical-Gardening-System-Stone/dp/B076MGPFL9?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62961be2e4b0415d4d8a371d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">vertical planter from Amazon</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=dadssharefathersday-griffinwynne-053122-62961be2e4b0415d4d8a371d&url=https%3A%2F%2Fooni.com%2Fproducts%2Fooni-koda-16%3Futm_gcmpgn_typ%3Dus-search-branded%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw-daUBhCIARIsALbkjSZB-iC16ofvbyEHVUcE83m-AJL7bkkSx-vHliaShQTp75ePw7UO9iEaAo-HEALw_wcB" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pizza oven from Ooni" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62961be2e4b0415d4d8a371d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=dadssharefathersday-griffinwynne-053122-62961be2e4b0415d4d8a371d&url=https%3A%2F%2Fooni.com%2Fproducts%2Fooni-koda-16%3Futm_gcmpgn_typ%3Dus-search-branded%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw-daUBhCIARIsALbkjSZB-iC16ofvbyEHVUcE83m-AJL7bkkSx-vHliaShQTp75ePw7UO9iEaAo-HEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">pizza oven from Ooni</a>.
REI, Rowing Blazers, Amazon and Ooni
An inflatable stand-up paddleboard from REI, rugby shirt from Rowing Blazers, vertical planter from Amazon and pizza oven from Ooni.

This year, in conducting our Father’s Day shopping research, we skipped the back and forth with our actual fathers and asked the stylish dads of the internet what they really want for Father’s Day in 2022. Luckily, they’ve offered up a range of high-quality gifts that will upgrade their day-to-day and enhance their downtime.

From podcasters to travel bloggers to community leaders and authors, the dads we spoke to occupy a variety of roles while raising kids and redefining traditional family structures. Their gift recommendations live up to their busy and eclectic lifestyles, ranging from versatile kitchen items to home garden kits and gear for adventure sports.

Skip the last-minute trip to the store and snag a thoughtful gift that will inspire your dad, both online and off.

1
Shinola
A luxury accessory from a hometown brand
"My favorite Father's Day gift was a Shinola watch, made here in Detroit. My wife and daughter got me the Runwell 42MM and it is simply the most quintessential gift that I have gotten as a father to date. I have my eye on a Shinola travel bag now because the watch and bag is the perfect combination for traveling." — Damarqio (DK) Williams, founder of Detroit Father, a community mentorship group for fatherless men in Detroit
$595 at Shinola
2
Rowing Blazers
An upgraded version of an everyday staple
"I love getting shirts that are nicer than what I would normally get, but also feel so much better. One of my favorite things I got was a rugby shirt from Rowing Blazers. I have been obsessed with rugby shirts and to get one that was different than what I had and way better quality, I was blown away." — Jason Dunnigan, founder of The Modern Dad

The block stripe rugby shirt from Rowing Blazers is available in sizes XS-XXL and seven color combinations.
$195 at Rowing Blazers
3
Amazon
A self-care gift from a boutique family brand
"I like to get items from high-quality brands that I may not have heard of yet. Self-care items are something that I've been getting more and more into." — D'Anthony Ward, founder of the Black parenting site The Dad Vlog and host of "The Dadvocate Podcast"

Sunaroma is a Black-owned family business based in Brooklyn, New York, specializing in personal care products made with natural ingredients.
$7.92 at Amazon
4
Ooni
A backyard cooking upgrade everyone can enjoy
"I’m really hoping I get an Ooni pizza oven this year!" — James Meeks, host of the Dear Fathers podcast about Black fatherhood

The Ooni Koda 16 gas-powered pizza oven is sleek and portable. It cooks 16-inch pies in a minute with an L-shaped flame. Unlike other Ooni models, this one only runs on gas (and doesn't have a chimney, as the multi-fuel ones do), so it's easier to store and move.
$599 at Ooni
5
Amazon
A personal hobby you can share with your kids
"As a gardener, I'm in love with this Greenstalk Vertical Garden. It is a wonderful way to grow veggies and flowers even in a limited space. Plus, the kids love to help plant and care for the plants." — Joe Rawlinson, author of "Dad’s Guide to Twins" and host of the "Dad's Guide To Twins Podcast"

The GreenStalk Vertical Garden has five removable tiers with an internal watering system.
$156.58 at Amazon
6
REI
A fun way to exercise and spend time with your kids
"The best father's day gift I've been given was an inflatable stand-up paddleboard (SUP). Getting my own standup paddleboard was more than a good Father's Day gift, but it also gave me time to myself and time to be active and exercise. Ultimately, the gift of paddleboarding has grown into a family activity and a passion that's now a part of my business and everyday life." — Rob Taylor, founder and editor of LGBTQ family travel blog 2traveldads

This Bote inflatable stand-up paddleboard includes an adjustable paddle, a removable center fin, an aero repair kit, a hand pump and a travel bag.
$529 at REI
7
Amazon
A nostalgic project
"I grew up in the '80s and I'm a sucker for old 8-bit games and Legos. This Nintendo Build Entertainment kit is on my Father's Day wishlist for sure. I still have my old Nintendo from when I was a kid." — Alan Lawrence, Down syndrome advocate and founder of That Dad Blog
$229.95 at Amazon
8
Traeger
A futuristic smoker-grill hybrid that self-calibrates and connects to Wi-Fi
"One of my favorite gifts that I received on Father’s Day is the Traeger’s Smoker. Typically with traditional smokers, you have to watch out for the meats and additional items you’re grilling, but with [this model], the pellets are automatically adjusted which makes things that much easier! Our twins keep us on the go so it’s nice to not have to constantly check in on a smoker, adjust the pellets, etc., which allows us to create more memories with the family. Also, they have an amazing Wi-Fi feature so you can get alerts and updates from your phone in real time!" — Dustin P. Smith of LGBTQ+ parenting vlog Raising Buffaloes and Dustin and Burton.
$1,599.99 at Traeger
9
Sephora
A new cologne
"This year I’d love to receive Replica Sailing Day cologne by Maison Margiela." — Michael Gardner, founder of handmade clothing company Daddy Dressed Me

Replica Sailing Day by Maison Margiela is a fresh, ocean-inspired scent with notes of juniper and coriander.
$32+ at Sephora
10
Ties
A fun version of a traditional accessory
"Cuff links are always a classic staple with any wardrobe and I like to keep it fun with these Lego cuff links." — Christophe Keyes, founder of The Dad on Duty
$38.98 at Ties (originally $55)
11
Amazon
A super versatile kitchen splurge
"As dads who strive to balance the demands of parenthood and marriage, we've had our eyes on Vitamix's A3500 blender as it seamlessly allows us the option of creating healthy meals for our little one and allows us to create delicious cocktails and treats for date nights." — Richard & Carlos Seigler-Carter of Black Gay Dads and Real Dads of New York

Vitamix's A3500 blender boasts heating and self-cleaning modes, along with pre-programmed settings for smoothies, dips, frozen desserts, and more.
$649.95 at Amazon
12
Parker Clay
A high-quality leather product, benefiting a cause he cares about
"I love the gift of Parker Clay products because not only is the leather high quality and durable but it’s also made by the wonderful women in Ethiopia who are creating a bigger impact in their communities. With each purchase, not only are you receiving a great product, but you’re also creating change, so women are paid fair wages, they’re working in safe environments and they’re being given educational opportunities which continue to make a difference in their communities." — Burton B. Buffaloe, LGBTQ+ parenting vlog Raising Buffaloes and Dustin and Burton

Buffaloe suggests the Omo overnight bag, a versatile one-zipper duffle that can also be worn as a backpack. It comes in four colors.
$328 at Parker Clay
father's day

