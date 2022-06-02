1
A luxury accessory from a hometown brand
2
An upgraded version of an everyday staple
3
A self-care gift from a boutique family brand
4
A backyard cooking upgrade everyone can enjoy
5
A personal hobby you can share with your kids
6
A fun way to exercise and spend time with your kids
7
A nostalgic project
8
A futuristic smoker-grill hybrid that self-calibrates and connects to Wi-Fi
9
A new cologne
10
A fun version of a traditional accessory
11
A super versatile kitchen splurge
12
A high-quality leather product, benefiting a cause he cares about