“I wasn’t sure what quality of a product I would receive when I ordered these off brand shoes. However, I was exceedingly surprised at how well-made these shoes are. I actually prefer these shoes to some of my significantly more costly and name brand shoes. They are extremely comfortable, I can wear them all day, walk in them for miles and my feet are fine. These are my favorite pair to run errands in, and wear when I know I’ll be on my feet a lot. The detailing and seams are very well-made. You can tell that attention to comfort and quality was given when making this shoe. I am definitely going to make several more purchases.” — Debbie Gutierrez

“I purchased these for my girlfriend because she saw them somewhere on TikTok. They’ve replaced some Nikes she’s had and she absolutely loves them. She says they’re very comfortable and don’t move around during her workouts. Good price for a very good shoe.” — Estee

“These shoes are so comfortable and look very high quality . I bought them in black and they continue to look brand new after having using them almost daily for over 6 months. I will purchase these in other colors for sure. The size of true to fit and although I have wide feet I feel that the stretch in the shoe make the shoes mold to my feet without fitting tight.” — Crystal Hernandez

“I wanted a sneaker to run errands in that was slip on but would stay put. These fit the bill perfectly. I took my daughter to the children’s museum so we were walking and playing all day. These shoes were incredibly comfortable and very light weight. I also have swelling in my feet and these stretch enough to accommodate that but aren’t so tight as to leave marks. The toe box is a little wide but it’s fine for me. Will definitely buy another pair!” — Beth