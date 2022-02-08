Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes I've Ever Worn Are $38 On Amazon

These lightweight shoes are my holy grail when it comes to everyday footwear for my wide, flat feet.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

These <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089NCGY1P?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6201266fe4b0b69cfe91fa34,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shoes from the brand Lamincoa" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6201266fe4b0b69cfe91fa34" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089NCGY1P?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6201266fe4b0b69cfe91fa34,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">shoes from the brand Lamincoa</a> are the only pair of shoes I've found that fit my wide, fat feet.
Amazon
These shoes from the brand Lamincoa are the only pair of shoes I've found that fit my wide, fat feet.

My search for the perfect walking shoe finally came to an end a couple of months ago. After multiple failed attempts at finding a pair of everyday walking shoes that wouldn’t make my feet feel like they were being suffocated and unloved, I came across an option from a brand on Amazon that I wasn’t familiar with.

Though skeptical, I proceeded to peruse the product description, sizing details, and at least 17 pages of (good and bad) reviews — and I came to the conclusion that the $38 price tag was doable for my budget.

The shoes in question are from a brand named Lamincoa and come in a variety of vibrant colors like red, black, blue, purple and orange. At the time, I was looking for just a simple, white shoe that would go with every outfit. Of course, keeping these powder-white shoes clean on the streets on New York would eventually result in the use of many disinfectant wipes, Mr. Clean erasers and a lot of baking soda. Nonetheless, I bought them, as I was particularly sold on both the color options and the shoe’s construction.

As I said previously, my feet are wide, fairly plump and have a pronounced arch, making it difficult to find tennis shoes, especially ones that don’t make them hurt after five minutes of wear. In short? The material a shoe is made of matters for me. These are made with breathable mesh knit all over and have an easy slip-on fit, something I always look for (as I’m also currently suffering from a bad case of jumper’s knee, which makes my leg mobility pretty limited).

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lamincoa-Lightweight-Breathable-Sneakers-Athletic/dp/B09K42YQJ6?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6201266fe4b0b69cfe91fa34,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shoes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6201266fe4b0b69cfe91fa34" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Lamincoa-Lightweight-Breathable-Sneakers-Athletic/dp/B09K42YQJ6?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6201266fe4b0b69cfe91fa34,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="6">shoes</a> come in an array of colors, including gray, white, blue and a black-and-white combo.
Amazon
The shoes come in an array of colors, including gray, white, blue and a black-and-white combo.

The sole is made of sturdy, non-slip material, and the insole is made of comfortable memory foam that even after multiple wears — I’m talking every day for hours at a time — still holds up and doesn’t make my feet feel like I’m walking directly on concrete. They’re incredibly lightweight, which may turn you off when you first pick them up, but trust me when I say this will work in your favor if you have larger (size 10) feet like I do and are on your feet all day. The sizes ranges from women’s 5 1/2 to 10 and do include half-sizes.

Check out some of the things other Amazon reviewers have had to say about these shoes, which score an overall 4.3 and have over 2,000 five-star ratings:

“I wasn’t sure what quality of a product I would receive when I ordered these off brand shoes. However, I was exceedingly surprised at how well-made these shoes are. I actually prefer these shoes to some of my significantly more costly and name brand shoes. They are extremely comfortable, I can wear them all day, walk in them for miles and my feet are fine. These are my favorite pair to run errands in, and wear when I know I’ll be on my feet a lot. The detailing and seams are very well-made. You can tell that attention to comfort and quality was given when making this shoe. I am definitely going to make several more purchases.” — Debbie Gutierrez

“I purchased these for my girlfriend because she saw them somewhere on TikTok. They’ve replaced some Nikes she’s had and she absolutely loves them. She says they’re very comfortable and don’t move around during her workouts. Good price for a very good shoe.” — Estee

“These shoes are so comfortable and look very high quality . I bought them in black and they continue to look brand new after having using them almost daily for over 6 months. I will purchase these in other colors for sure. The size of true to fit and although I have wide feet I feel that the stretch in the shoe make the shoes mold to my feet without fitting tight.” — Crystal Hernandez

“I wanted a sneaker to run errands in that was slip on but would stay put. These fit the bill perfectly. I took my daughter to the children’s museum so we were walking and playing all day. These shoes were incredibly comfortable and very light weight. I also have swelling in my feet and these stretch enough to accommodate that but aren’t so tight as to leave marks. The toe box is a little wide but it’s fine for me. Will definitely buy another pair!” — Beth

But the best way to know if something will work for *you* is to simply give it a try, and you can do so at the link below.

Get the shoes starting at $37.99.

