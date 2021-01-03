The FBI is asking friends and acquaintances of suspected Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner to contact the bureau if they received anything in the mail from him in an effort to nail down a motive for the Christmas Day explosion that took his life.

“We’re aware the suspect sent materials which espoused his viewpoints to several acquaintances throughout the country,” FBI Special Agent Jason Pack said in a statement to the Tennessean newspaper.

The packages were sent just days before the explosion. The FBI has already obtained some of what was sent to friends by Warner, but did not reveal any details about the contents.

Police said Warner, 63, parked an RV with explosives in downtown Nashville very early Christmas morning when the streets were empty. The RV blared a recorded warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes, then switched to a recording of Petula Clark’s 1964 hit “Downtown” shortly before the blast.

The explosion caused massive destruction to more than 40 buildings and paralyzed mobile and internet systems in five states. Three bystanders were injured, but none critically

Warner’s remains were found in the RV.

A former girlfriend contacted police last year and claimed Warner had been building bombs in his RV. Metro Nashville police visited Warner’s home but did not search his residence or the vehicle, The Tennessean first reported, citing police documents.

Police have not yet released a motive for the bombing.

Pack urged anyone who may have received anything from Warner to contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!