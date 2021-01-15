Texas Realtor Who Went To D.C. Insurrection Sure Made It Easy For Feds To Identify Her

As federal authorities continue to meticulously comb through hours of videos and hundreds of photos from last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, one woman who attended handed her identity to the FBI on a silver platter.

Texas real estate agent Jennifer Leigh Ryan was arrested Friday for her role in the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill that left five people dead, including a police officer. In a criminal complaint filed the day of her arrest, investigators outlined Ryan’s many social media posts ― including one in which she said her full name and job title ― that put her squarely in the midst of the violence.

On Jan. 5, Ryan took a private jet to D.C. for the “Stop the Steal” rally. A tagged photo of her on Facebook the day of the flight read: “We’re so excited! DC bound to #StopTheSteal.”

At a D.C. hotel hours before the insurrection, Ryan posted a video of herself talking into a bathroom mirror on Facebook.

“We’re gonna go down and storm the Capitol,” she said, according to the complaint. “They’re down there right now and that’s why we came and so that’s what we are going to do. So wish me luck.”

After President Donald Trump gave a speech in which he told his supporters to walk to the Capitol and “fight like hell,” Ryan posted a photo of herself on Twitter. In it, she’s standing next to a Capitol window that had been smashed by the mob.

“Window at The capital. And if the news doesn’t stop lying about us we’re going to come after their studios next…” the tweet read.

FBI Criminal Complaint Jennifer Leigh Ryan was arrested Friday following her role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

Video taken by Ryan and later deleted (though not before others uploaded it to YouTube) showed her marching into the Capitol with hundreds of others.

“We are going to fucking go in here. Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go,” Ryan said in the video, according to the complaint.

As she walked up the stairs on the west side of the Capitol building, Ryan turned the camera to her face and said: “Y’all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor.”

In an interview with HousingWire on Tuesday, Ryan said she was only at the Capitol to “let my voice be heard and document the events.”

“I was not part of the violence,” Ryan said.

Authorities ― and her own posts on social media ― dispute that claim.

“When the time comes and you looking for somebody to fight for you look no further because I’m gonna be on the front lines,” Ryan tweeted Jan. 6 alongside a photo of herself at the Capitol.

In another tweet that Ryan has not removed, she bragged about her involvement in the day’s violence.

Twitter Jenna Ryan tweeted about her involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, including posting photographic evidence.

“Today is a great example of what America is all about,” Ryan said in a tweet that featured several photos of her, including a selfie, at the insurrection.

Ryan has been charged with entering a restricted building without permission, as well as disrupting the orderly function of government.