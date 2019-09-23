FBI Arrests U.S. Army Member Over Alleged Plot To Bomb News Network

The FBI has arrested a member of the U.S. Army for allegedly discussing in online forums how to build bombs and plotting to attack a major U.S. news network, the agency said Monday.
Jarrett William Smith, 24, who was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, was charged with one count of distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction. The suspect also allegedly discussed plans to travel to Ukraine to join a far-right extremist group.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
