FBI Arrests 3 Alleged Neo-Nazis Anticipating Race War At Virginia Pro-Gun Rally

“We have received credible intelligence from our law enforcement agencies of threats of violence surrounding the demonstration planned for Monday, January 20,” Northam said in a tweet. “This includes extremist rhetoric similar to what has been seen before major incidents, such as Charlottesville in 2017.”

Northam was referring to the deadly violence that broke out in August 2017 in Charlottesville when white supremacists and neo-Nazis flocked to a rally protesting the push to remove Confederate monuments. A white supremacist drove a car into a group of counterprotesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring several others.

Militia groups including The Oath Keepers have expressed their intention to join Monday’s rally. The Oath Keepers operate under a false premise that the federal government is actively working to destroy American liberties.

Suspected militia groups have also chatted online about Monday’s rally being the “boogaloo,” a white supremacist slang term for an upcoming race war they hope to start.