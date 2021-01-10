FBI Arrests 2 Men Seen With Zip Tie Restraints During U.S. Capitol Riot

Federal investigators arrested two men for entering the Senate chamber while carrying zip ties during the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The FBI on Sunday said it arrested Eric Munchel, a 30-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee, who appeared to be the man photographed in military-style gear holding plastic restraints during the riot. Officials also arrested Larry Brock, who lives in Texas, saying he appeared to be holding “a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain subjects.”

The New York Times, citing officials involved in the case, said authorities recovered several weapons during Munchel’s arrest. The FBI also said the photos of him appeared to show “an item in a holster on his right hip, and a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, ostensibly to record events that day.”

Both men are charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Win McNamee via Getty Images A rioter during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. He appears to be Eric Munchel, a Nashville, Tennessee, man who has since been arrested by the FBI.

The FBI said the cases will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia in partnership with the Department of Justice’s counterterrorism section.

Dozens of insurrectionists have been arrested in the days following the violent raid on the Capitol. Officials have levied charges against the man seen with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, the conspiracy theorist wearing a fur headdress, and the man seen lugging Pelosi’s lectern through the Rotunda while wearing a “Trump 45” hat.

At least six people have died in connection with the attack, including two Capitol Police officers.

Calls have grown for President Donald Trump to resign, be impeached again, or face removal by the 25th Amendment, due to his incitement of the violence.

