‘Any Fallout U Think I Should Be Aware Of?’ Capitol Defendant Texted FBI Days After Riot

A New Jersey man arrested this week in connection with the Capitol riot texted a FBI special agent two days after the Jan. 6 attack asking if there would be any “fallout” from his actions.

Mick Chan was arrested on Tuesday, according to court records. A FBI affidavit unsealed Wednesday states that Chan contacted a FBI special agent — whose phone number he got from a mutual friend — on Jan. 8, asking whether he could expect any consequences before he posted about participating in the riot on Facebook.

“Someone about to post on my behalf thru fb… I’ll be known publicly that I’ve entered Capitol,” Chan wrote, according to the affidavit. “Any fallout u think I should be aware of?”

Chan allegedly told the FBI at the time that he “broke into, well, air quotes, broke into” the Capitol, and that others had already broken in before he entered. Chan claimed he believed that the Trump rally preceding the Capitol breach was infiltrated and that members of antifa and Black Lives Matter were the ones who led the charge into the Capitol.

Months later, when the FBI interviewed him in June, Chan allegedly told special agents that he entered the Capitol with “journalistic intent.” But images uncovered by the FBI showed Chan appearing to lift a police barricade outside of the Capitol, and footage showed him flipping off a surveillance camera when he entered the Capitol building.

Chan apparently went to the Capitol with an associate and her mother, and he first came to the FBI’s attention when he was tagged in a Facebook post by his associate that referred to getting massages at a hotel in the D.C. suburbs after the Capitol attack.

“After all the tear gas and rubber bullets shot at us, this massage today was like heaven on earth!” the Facebook post stated. “Thank you Jesus for my masseuse!”

During his June interview with the FBI, Chan said that he was considering joining a class action lawsuit over law enforcement’s use of tear gas on Jan. 6, when thousands of Trump supporters were illegally on Capitol grounds that had been cordoned off by law enforcement.

Chan faces four misdemeanor charges in connection with the riot.