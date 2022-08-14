Threats To Federal Law Enforcement Reportedly Rising Since Mar-A-Lago Search

Federal authorities are warning of a spike in threats to law enforcement following last week’s FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, according to an intelligence bulletin cited by several news outlets.

The unclassified joint intelligence bulletin dated Friday and released by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security advises federal officials to remain vigilant and stay abreast of issues relating to domestic violent extremists, two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News.

“The FBI and DHS have observed an increase in threats to federal law enforcement and to a lesser extent other law enforcement and government officials following the FBI’s recent execution of a search warrant in Palm Beach, Florida,” the bulletin reads, according to one official.

FBI Director Christopher Wray at a press conference Wednesday addressed threats made to law enforcement after agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. via Associated Press

The bulletin’s content was similarly confirmed by CNN and CBS News. The DHS and FBI did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment Sunday on the bulletin.

The threats are primarily occurring online, including on social media sites, web forums, video sharing platforms and image boards, according to CBS News.

The threats call for the “targeted killing of judicial, law enforcement, and government officials associated with the Palm Beach search, including the federal judge who approved the Palm Beach search warrant,” the memo states.

The memo also reportedly mentioned Thursday’s shootout at an FBI building in Cincinnati where authorities say 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer fired a nail gun at the building before fleeing in his car with an AR-15 rifle. He was later killed by police.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather near his residence at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, after the property was searched by the FBI. GIORGIO VIERA via Getty Images

Shiffer appears to have expressed a desire to kill federal agents on Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, just before the attack.

FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged the rise in threats to federal agents and the Justice Department at a press conference Wednesday, calling them “deplorable and dangerous.”

“Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with,” he said.

Trump has publicly criticized the FBI in the wake of Monday’s search, which authorities said was over classified and top secret government documents.