The FBI is investigating controversial Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over campaign contributions connected to his former business, his spokesman confirmed Thursday with The Washington Post.

The Post was the first to report on the probe and spoke to people familiar with the matter, who said FBI agents had recently interviewed current and former employees of DeJoy and his former business, New Breed Logistics.

“Mr. DeJoy has learned that the Department of Justice is investigating campaign contributions made by employees who worked for him when he was in the private sector,” DeJoy spokesman Mark Corallo said. “He has always been scrupulous in his adherence to the campaign contribution laws and has never knowingly violated them.”

Last September, the Post published a report that DeJoy and his aides pressured employees of his North Carolina-based supply chain company into attending political fundraisers or making financial contributions to Republican candidates and then paid them back through bonuses. Such a scheme would likely violate federal law.

DeJoy, a Republican, was tapped for his role in May 2020 by the Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service, whose members were all selected by former President Donald Trump. His appointment immediately raised concern about conflicts of interest. He is the first person in decades to lead the agency without having served as a mail carrier and has been heavily invested in private USPS competitors.

He is also a major Trump and Republican Party donor and oversaw fundraising for the Republican National Convention until shortly before becoming postmaster general.

His tenure quickly became mired in controversy when he directed USPS to dismantle mail sorting machines and removed mail collection boxes ahead of the 2020 election, which Trump baselessly claimed would be defiled by mail-in voting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.