He's 'Obsessed': Lisa Page Slams Trump After 'FBI Lovebirds' Skit At CPAC

President Donald Trump apparently can’t get Lisa Page’s romantic encounters out of his head. Just a few months ago, Trump pretended to act out an imagined sex scene featuring the former FBI attorney and last week he met with the creators of “FBI Lovebirds: Undercover,” a skit that was performed at CPAC.
He’s “obsessed,” Page tweeted Sunday.
Trump has long railed against Page and ousted FBI agent Peter Strzok over text messages they sent to each other that disparaged him. At the time, they were part of a bureau investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The two were also having an affair.
A report by the Justice Department’s inspector general that was issued late last year concluded that Page and Strzok’s personal opinions about Trump did not impact the investigation.
In October, Trump pretended to be close to orgasm at a Minneapolis campaign rally while repeating Page and Strzok’s text messages:
Page later called Trump’s actions “reprehensible.”
Trump also had a lengthy meeting in the Oval Office on Thursday with the writers and stars (including former TV “Superman” Dean Cain) of “FBI Lovebirds.”
“He loves the play,” Irish author and co-creator Ann McElhinney told a CPAC crowd, per Bloomberg News. “He said he wants to play a part.”