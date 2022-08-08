The FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Florida resort and home, Mar-A-Lago, he said Monday night.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

BREAKING: Trump confirms, the FBI has raided Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/U5K5Kjqy3b — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 8, 2022

The circumstances of the raid are unclear, but the Justice Department has been ramping up its investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and Trump’s efforts to remain in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

The New York Times first reported that the search appeared to be related to classified material Trump brought with him to Mar-A-Lago after he left the White House.

Prosecutors have also reportedly homed in on Trump’s efforts to stay in power through widespread, and false, claims of voter fraud, as well as an effort to install slates of fake electors in battleground states that would circumvent the will of the people. The Washington Post reported last month that prosecutors had asked witnesses before grand juries detailed questions about meetings Trump held after his November, 2020 election loss and what instructions he gave his attorneys regarding the fake electors plan.

The Department of Justice has also issued subpoenas to senior White House officials in recent weeks, including former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and two top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence.

The Justice Department investigations are separate from the ongoing investigation by the House select committee looking into the Capitol attack. Unlike Congress, Justice Department officials have the power to levy criminal charges against the president or others in his circle.

No former U.S. president has ever been charged with a crime, despite investigations into misbehavior.

Trump, who said his FBI agents had broken into a safe, decried the search warrant in his statement, saying the raid was “prosecutorial misconduct” that reflects a “weaponization of the Justice System.”

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries,” he said. “Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before.”

“What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee?” he asked. “Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”