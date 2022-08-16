“Every single piece of shit who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their fucking toilets deserves to die,” Adam Bies wrote following the Mar-a-Lago raid, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit. “You’ve declared war on us and now it’s open season on YOU.”

The White House on Sunday said the Justice Department operates independently, shutting down any suggestions that the Biden administration has politicized the DOJ.