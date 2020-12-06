FBI Urges COVID-19 Retests For Those Tested At New Jersey Lab

ASSOCIATED PRESS A nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. The FBI in New Jersey is asking anyone who received a COVID-19 test at a lab along the Jersey Shore to get retested as soon as possible.

Anyone who received a COVID-19 test at a lab along the New Jersey shore should contact the FBI and be retested as soon as possible, authorities said.

Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory in Ventnor, near Atlantic City, was the subject of a public alert by the federal agency Friday over its administration of COVID-19 tests, which apparently included “rapid” finger-prick blood tests. These blood tests should not be used for diagnosing active coronavirus cases, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

“Only a test that uses a nasal swab or saliva should be used to diagnose active cases of COVID-19,” the FBI said.

Anyone who received a COVID-19 test from the lab is urged to be “retested as soon as possible.” Those who received a blood test at the lab are further asked to contact the FBI’s victim assistance unit in Newark.

“Your response is voluntary but would be useful in a federal investigation,” the agency said.

The announcement came one day after the lab was raided by federal authorities for undisclosed reasons, NBC New Jersey reported.

An FBI representative, reached by HuffPost on Sunday, would only say that agents were there “on law enforcement activity.” They declined further comment due to the investigation being ongoing.

The laboratory could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.