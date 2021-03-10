New Video Shows Person Suspected Of Planting Pipe Bombs Before Capitol Riot

The FBI has released new video that shows a person suspected of planting two pipe bombs near the Washington headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees on the night before the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The person of interest, who wore a gray hoodie, mask and gloves, is seen walking along a residential street in a Capitol Hill neighborhood with a backpack on the night of Jan. 5.

One pipe bomb was placed ​in an alley behind the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the other was placed next to a park bench near the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee. This took place between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., authorities said.

Both devices were functional, but they did not detonate. The devices’ components included 1x8-inch threaded galvanized pipes, a kitchen timer and homemade black powder, the FBI said.

FBI.gov A person suspected of placing two pipe bombs ahead of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is seen in surveillance video.

“The FBI is asking the public to watch the videos of this person – you may recognize their gait, body language, or mannerisms,” the agency said in a release. “We are asking the public to come forward with any information that could assist us, including any odd or out-of-character behavior you noticed in a family member, friend, or coworker, leading up to or after January 5th.”

Such unusual behavior could include a recent purchase of similar galvanized pipe, having a collection of kitchen timers, or having recent interest in explosives or making black powder, authorities said.

The FBI previously released photos of the suspect, including of the individual’s black and gray Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes, the devices and the kitchen timers. The agency, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the person.

FBI.gov Authorities believe the individual was wearing a pair of black and gray Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes, like the ones pictured here.