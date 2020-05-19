South Korean Soccer Team Used Sex Dolls To Fill Empty Stadium

The leaders of a South Korean soccer club might be feeling like boobs after they were exposed for using sex dolls to make an empty stadium look full of fans.

FC Seoul placed 30 mannequins around its stadium for a game against Gwangju FC, adding signs of life to stands void of spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Seoul club said in a statement it believed the figures were ordinary mannequins.

The action on the field must not have been that great. People watching quickly noticed that some of the fake fans wore clothing advertising sex toys and that many of them were especially busty. As the BBC noted, pornography is banned in South Korea.

“We had tried to add some fun in the no-spectator match,” FC Seoul said in a statement, according to The New York Times. “But we have not checked all the details, and that is clearly our fault.” The Associated Press said the team expressed “sincere remorse.”

The team said it was assured by the doll supplier that the figures weren’t sex products. FC Seoul didn’t explain why it chose Dalkom, a company known for sex dolls, for the job.

AP Cheering mannequins are installed at the empty spectators' seats before the start of soccer match between FC Seoul and Gwangju FC at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

Dalcom director Cho Young-june told the BBC that the sex logos should have been removed from the dolls prior to the game, “but there were several hairbands and logos left to be caught by public eye.”

FC Seoul could face consequences beyond embarrassment. The league has a rule against inappropriate or sexual advertisements, so the team could be fined.

“It is not easy to say whether this breaks the rules, as it is not a clear violation,” an unidentified K League official told ESPN. “We are trying to get a clear interpretation.”

