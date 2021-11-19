FDA Authorizes Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Booster Shots For Anyone Over 18 Years Old

In early November, Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine was also approved for children ages 5 to 11, meaning anyone 5 or older in the U.S. is currently eligible to get the vaccine.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have dropped significantly since a wave in September, but there are still over 88,000 reported cases per day across the country, and more than 1,000 people dying daily from the virus.