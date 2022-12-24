FDA Changes Plan B Label To Specify It Doesn't Cause Abortion

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Friday that it will change the label on Plan B One-Step, an emergency contraception drug, to specify it does not induce abortion.

The new label, which will appear on generic versions of the drug, clarifies that it works by inhibiting or delaying ovulation and mid-cycle hormonal changes. According to the FDA website, previous labels included language about fertilization and implantation.

Advertisement

“Plan B One-Step will not work if a person is already pregnant, meaning it will not affect an existing pregnancy. Plan B One-Step prevents pregnancy by acting on ovulation, which occurs well before implantation,” the FDA wrote on an updated website page. “Evidence does not support that the drug affects implantation or maintenance of a pregnancy after implantation, therefore it does not terminate a pregnancy.”

The FDA says the label change was made after manufacturers requested it. The decision also follows the wave of state abortion bans and anti-abortion rhetoric that has spread this year. In the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, pharmacies nationwide even limited the sale of emergency contraception, and Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that the U.S. Supreme Court revisit other cases, such as those that protect access to contraceptives.

According to ABC News, emergency contraception such as Plan B has been labeled by right-wing groups as an “abortifacient.” But medical experts have specified that there is a difference between emergency contraception and abortion pills, and the label change aims to clear up confusion about how the drug works.

Emergency contraception, such as Plan B, is typically taken 72 hours after unprotected sex and is used to prevent pregnancy from occurring. This differs from abortion pills, which are used to terminate a pregnancy in its early stage.