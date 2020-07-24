FDA Warns At Least 77 Brands Of Hand Sanitizers May Be Toxic

The Food and Drug Administration said it has identified at least 77 brands of hand sanitizers that may be toxic.
Regulators have identified the 77 potentially toxic products since June, with two products added to the list just this week, The Washington Post reported Friday. The FDA said instead of ethanol, the tested products contain methanol, or wood alcohol.
Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin, and can lead to blindness and hospitalization. It can lead to death if ingested.
The warning comes amid a global pandemic that has seen a significant increase in people buying hand sanitizer and other disinfectant products.
At least seven people have died and dozens more have been hospitalized in New Mexico and Arizona after ingesting hand sanitizer containing the toxic chemical, according to the Post.
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.