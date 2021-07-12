“Fear Street Part 2: 1978” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Based on a book by R. L. Stine, the teen slasher film is the second installment in the “Fear Street” trilogy. “Fear Street Part 2: 1978” was released on July 9. It follows a group of teenagers who band together to try to survive a series of murders at Camp Nightwing.

In third place in the ranking is “Fear Street Part 1: 1994,” which premiered on the platform on July 2. The third film, “Fear Street Part 3: 1666,” is scheduled to be released on July 16.

In second place on the list is the Russian comic book adaptation, “Major Grom: Plague Doctor.” Another foreign film in the top five is the French movie “How I Became A Superhero.”

The non-Netflix movies on the list include the ensemble comedy “Mother’s Day,” the first two “Kung Fu Panda” films, and “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

