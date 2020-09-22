Wall Street's Fearless Girl Dons Signature Collar Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

In a striking tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the iconic Wall Street statue known as the Fearless Girl over the weekend wore a white lace collar similar to one of several collars that Ginsburg traditionally wore as a “gauntlet” over her robes, per The New York Times.

The Fearless Girl’s new accessory was part of an ad by State Street Global Advisors, the asset management company that originally commissioned the popular statue. In Sunday’s edition of The New York Times, an advertisement for the company featured a photo of the Fearless Girl donning her new collar with the words: “Here’s to the original.”

“We created Fearless Girl to inspire and promote women in leadership,” Cyrus Taraporevala, CEO for State Street Global Advisors, said in a statement. Adding a lace collar to the statue was a way to honor “the remarkable life and legacy of Justice Ginsburg,” he said.

'Fearless Girl' dons a lace collar in tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg https://t.co/ayf36rTiLI pic.twitter.com/DIVE7VJeeR — Ad Age (@adage) September 21, 2020

Ginsburg, a liberal icon and the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, died on Friday at the age of 87 from complications of cancer. The legendary feminist began wearing her collars along with Justice Sandra Day O’Connor to highlight “something typical of a woman” on the male-dominated high court, Ginsburg once told The Washington Post.

The standard justice robe is made for a man, designed to reveal part of the shirt and tie, she said. “Sandra Day O’Connor and I thought it would be appropriate if we included as part of our robe something typical of a woman. So I have many, many collars,” she told the Post.

In a tour of Ginsburg’s office closet with journalist Katie Couric in 2014, the justice showed off several collars, including a lace selection, a spiky black collar for “dissenting” opinions (she also wore it the day after the 2016 presidential election), and an elaborate golden one for when she announced a majority opinion for the court.

The Fearless Girl, created by artist Kristen Visbal, has been standing in lower Manhattan since International Women’s Day in 2017. She first faced off against Wall Street’s fearsome statue of a twisting bull, then she was moved to the outside of the New York Stock Exchange.

Collar placed on New York City’s “fearless girl” statue in honor of RBG. Perfect! pic.twitter.com/KXq8M2DvFe — Sue Monk Kidd (@suemonkkidd) September 21, 2020

We will keep moving forward. In her honor, for her, because of her. RIP #RBG #Fearlessgirl pic.twitter.com/z4jzNLR6Rn — Sonia Angell (@DrSoniaAngell) September 19, 2020