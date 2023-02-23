Shoppingeditors picks

Lumify eye drops, Nescafe Clasico instant coffee, an iPhone case and a Na-kd ribbed dress.
If there’s something the editors at HuffPost love to gab about, it’s all our most recent and beloved purchases. Nothing gets us going quite like sharing the items that have most delighted us in recent weeks, from major home splurges and skin care staples to new clothing and more utilitarian items. This month, we’ve acquired all manner of objects, all of which were purchased after careful consideration and comparison — it’s a habit that comes with the job!

Below, we’ve assembled a comprehensive list of everything our editors shopped throughout the month of February. Our roundup runs the gamut from Rihanna’s blotting powder and a Supergoop dupe to colorful cord organizers and more than one type of dry shampoo. Give it a look and pick up a few of these tried-and-tested must-have products across all categories.

1
Amazon
OxiClean stain remover spray
"I have a beloved (yet extremely decrepit) senior dog, who can't seem to stop having accidents of all kinds on my linen duvet cover. Over the last month, my not-exactly-inexpensive bedding has been subjected to everything from vomit to urine and blood, sending my blood pressure through the roof. I picked up this bottle of OxiClean stain remover during an emergency run to Target and it's been an absolute lifesaver. I spray it on, let it soak for a bit, then throw my bedding in the wash. My linens have been coming out fresh and good as new, keeping my laundry and sanity intact." — Lourdes Avila Uribe, senior shopping writer
$25.45 at Amazon
2
Amazon
"I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy
"My partner actually got McCurdy's book earlier this month and finished it within days. After seeing how much she loved it, I picked it up and haven't been able to put it down since. It's a searing, painful and at times hilarious memoir about McCurdy's life as a child actor and her fraught, abusive and traumatic relationship to her mother. It's a must-read regardless of whether you're familiar with her work or not!" — Uribe
$17.28 at Amazon
3
Finish Line
Nike Air Force 1 casual shoes
"I never thought I'd be a high-top sneaker person — frankly, I never thought I was stylish enough to pull them off — but the other day as I mourned my sweet baby Eagles (go Birds) after being totally ROBBED at the Rihanna concert, I saw these green and black Nikes and needed to try them on. I was taken aback by how comfortable they were and the extra heel and ankle support they gave me. I do a lot of street outreach in Philadelphia and usually wear work boots as I'm walking around, setting up first aid stations and carrying heavy things. The last week, I've been wearing these every day, walking a ton and standing for hours. They're as supportive as a work boot without being bulky or heavy, and once you figure out how loose you want them they're pretty easy to put on. Note: I'm a pretty constant women's 9.5 but I wear a 9 in these and have heard/read that the Air Force can run big. If you're between sizes, I'd suggest going down!" —Griffin Wynne, shopping writer
$135 at Finish Line
4
Sephora
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Invisimatte instant setting and blotting powder
"I fully fell for Rihanna's Super Bowl product placement and bought the Fenty Beauty Invisimatte setting and blotting powder. And I WISH I knew about it sooner. My skin is less shiny, my makeup stays on longer and it's super easy to quickly put on throughout the day." — Jillian Wilson, wellness reporter
$36 at Sephora
5
Target
E.l.f. Skin Suntouchable Whoa Glow SPF 30 sunscreen and primer
"I purchased this, which is a great dupe for the Supergoop Glow Screen. I like the E.l.f. version better — less shiny and thicker consistency. Super Goop also made me break out." — Greta Geiselman, director of office services
$14 at Target
6
Amazon
Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum
"I have tragically dry skin despite all my efforts to thwart it, and this $18 CeraVe hyaluronic serum has been better than $100+ HAs that I’ve tried. I layer it under my moisturizer day and night, and my face no longer looks or feels like a desert." — Kristen Aiken, head of HuffPost Life
$16.89 at Amazon (originally $22.99)
7
Amazon
Nylon mesh pouches and cable ties
"I bought these pouches and these cable ties and have been using them to organize and identify the cords each of us use. I’m not this organized in any part of my life but went a little nuts with this task." — Allison Zack, senior director, product design
Pouches: $9.99 at AmazonCable ties: $13.98 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Elago iPhone case
"I treated myself to an iPhone upgrade last weekend and needed to buy an accompanying case, posthaste. I went with this silicone stone-hued case from the Elago store at Amazon. It has a smooth texture that doesn't give me the ick like a lot of rubbery textures do, snapped on easily and has just enough heft to give me peace of mind without making the phone heavy or cumbersome." — Uribe
$12.99 at Amazon
9
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Landon carryall bag
"While I didn't technically buy this, I got the small Landon carryall from Dagne Dover for my birthday this month and it has been the best gym and errands bag. It's lightweight and can be worn on your shoulder or cross-body. This bag is also ridiculously spacious; it's a miracle how many items I can fit in this thing despite its slim size. 10 out of 10." — Lindsay Holmes, senior wellness and travel editor
$99+ at Dagne Dover (originally $125+)
10
Amazon
A large, chunky scarf
"I also got this chunky scarf in gray and I absolutely adore it. It looks and feels just like the expensive $100-plus ones you see on every influencer at a fraction of the price. It's warm and comes in a variety of different colors. The only downside is that it isn't on Prime, but if you don't mind waiting a little bit, I promise it's worth it." — Holmes
$19.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
OXO Good Grips silicone sink strainer
“I have to give my husband credit for purchasing this actually-perfect sink strainer. It’s just so thoughtfully designed — it stays perfectly in place in the drain, and you can even invert the silicone basket to knock out every last piece of food gunk. No more dealing with the weird universal one that came with our sink that I could never figure out how to use.” — Emily Ruane, shopping managing editor
$9.95 at Amazon
12
Amazon
R+Co Death Valley dry shampoo
“I'm new to the world of dry shampoo, but after receiving this one as a Christmas gift I can see what the hype is about. I love to avoid washing my hair for as long as possible, and this enables me to do just that, all while infusing my medium-length bob with a just-right dose of volume and texture.” — Ruane
$36 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A brass ring hook
"Growing up my mom always, always had her keys on a brass ring hook that could super easily snap back and clip onto things, and I just assumed they came with your keys when you became an adult and got a car and an apartment and stuff. It didn't occur to me it would be so hard to find the exact one, but here she is. I credit this baby for helping me never lose my keys. It really can clip on to anything: belt loops, crossbody bag straps, etc. with one hand, so I can effortlessly clip my keys when I'm on the go, then I have a little hook right by my front door to hang them the second I get home." — Wynne
$12.38 at Amazon
14
Target
Lumify eye drops
"I can’t be certain, but I have a sneaking suspicion that Lumify eye drops are what celebrities keep in their bathroom cabinet whenever they want their eyes to look extra bright and white on camera. A couple of drops of these redness relief drops and my eyes look more open, feel less dry and my exaggerated blood vessels completely disappear for at least five hours. It’s such a confidence booster. The brand claims this formula works differently from other redness-reducing eye drops on the market because they don’t use ingredients that constrict the arteries in your eyes as a way to eliminate redness. Instead, Lumify contains low-dose brimonidine, which only restricts the venules, without limiting the flow of oxygen. And yes, contact lens wearers can use these too! Just wait 10 minutes after using the drops before putting in your contacts." — Tessa Flores, shopping writer
$14.99 at Target
15
Amazon
Klorane dry shampoo with oat milk
"Dry shampoo is arguably one of the most important parts of my hair routine and after my favorite brand was recalled a few months ago, I’ve been experimenting my way through all of the most popular options out there. Klorane’s plant-based dry shampoo, which uses oat milk to absorb oil, has finally become my official replacement. It’s light, refreshing and never leaves my hair feeling oddly stiff with residue, while still providing that touch of texture and volume you want in a dry shampoo. I also have dark hair, so the fact that it doesn’t leave a white cast behind is also a major plus." — Flores
$20 at Amazon
16
Na-kd
Na-kd two color rib knitted turtleneck dress
"This dress was my Valentine’s Day outfit for a date night and I’m so glad I bought it. It’s soft, fit perfectly and has a midi length that paired well with a pair of knee high boots. I also love the two-tone style of it that includes a mix of pink and subtle white.” — Kristen Adaway, shopping writer
$53.97 at Na-kd (originally $89.95)
17
Amazon
Nescafe Clasico dark roast instant coffee
"OK, let me just say off the bat I am a coffee head — I have all the devices, I grind my own, I'm into beans — but something about Nescafe Clasico just HITS. It's so perfect on rushed mornings when I just need my coffee and don't want to make a whole mess or when I just want one cup. It tastes super yummy with milks or creams and it's literally so easy to make with no clean up. If you haven't tried instant coffee in a while or are looking to switch up your morning routine, I suggest grabbing a jar." — Wynne
$9.48 at Amazon
18
Amazon
Eight Saints Island Time body spray lotion
"I really hate the feeling of greasy lotion of my skin and this spray lotion gives my skin the moisture it needs without any uncomfortable greasiness. And it’s super easy to apply all over my body since it’s in in a spray bottle. Even though it’s fragrance free, it smells amazing thanks to the natural ingredients it has, like coconut and jojoba oil.” — Adaway
$18 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A 10-pack of French hairpins
"I also bought a super affordable version of a French-girl style hairpin I’ve been seeing all over IG — Fiona Franchimon hairpins are $33 for three pins, and this set is $6 for 10 pins and it’s exactly the same thing. They keep my hair up and looking slightly French, and for cheap!" — Aiken
$5.97 at Amazon (originally $8.99)
20
Sephora
Kosas Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancer
"I just bought this Kosas Glow I.V. Skin Enhancer. I love that I can add a drop to my tinted sunscreen or foundation and it brightens up my skin with a slight shimmer." — Abigail Williams, head of audience
$38 at Sephora
Yamazaki shoe rack

15 Things HuffPost Editors Bought In January

