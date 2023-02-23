Amazon

A brass ring hook

"Growing up my mom always, always had her keys on a brass ring hook that could super easily snap back and clip onto things, and I just assumed they came with your keys when you became an adult and got a car and an apartment and stuff. It didn't occur to me it would be so hard to find the exact one, but here she is. I credit this baby for helping me never lose my keys. It really can clip on to anything: belt loops, crossbody bag straps, etc. with one hand, so I can effortlessly clip my keys when I'm on the go, then I have a little hook right by my front door to hang them the second I get home." — Wynne