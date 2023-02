Nike Air Force 1 casual shoes

"I never thought I'd be a high-top sneaker person — frankly, I never thought I was stylish enough to pull them off — but the other day as I mourned my sweet baby Eagles (go Birds) after being totally ROBBED at the Rihanna concert, I saw these green and black Nikes and needed to try them on. I was taken aback by how comfortable they were and the extra heel and ankle support they gave me. I do a lot of street outreach in Philadelphia and usually wear work boots as I'm walking around, setting up first aid stations and carrying heavy things. The last week, I've been wearing these every day, walking a ton and standing for hours. They're as supportive as a work boot without being bulky or heavy, and once you figure out how loose you want them they're pretty easy to put on. Note: I'm a pretty constant women's 9.5 but I wear a 9 in these and have heard/read that the Air Force can run big. If you're between sizes, I'd suggest going down!" — Griffin Wynne , shopping writer