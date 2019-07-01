Fecal Parasite Found in Public Swimming Pools On The Rise, CDC Warns

A fecal parasite that sickens people through contaminated swimming pool water is on the rise across the U.S., prompting federal health officials to warn the public to take extra precautions this summer.

Cases of cryptosporidiosis, which can cause watery diarrhea for up to three weeks, have been increasing by 13% every year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

The parasite behind the outbreak, cryptosporidium, is spread by bathers who have or have had diarrhea within the last two weeks. But unlike other germs, this parasite can survive in well-maintained chlorinated pools for up to a week.

This 1983 microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Cryptosporidium parvum parasitic organisms in a stool smear specimen, the cause of a patient's cryptosporidiosis.

“People have an average of 0.14 grams of poop on their bottoms. This poop can wash off swimmers’ bodies and can contaminate the water with germs,” the CDC warns.

It only takes microscopic amounts of this infected fecal matter to contaminate an entire pool or hot tub. If a public swimming facility uses one filtration system for more than one pool, it could spread to all of them.

Health officials urge bathers to shower before entering a swimming pool, to not swallow any water and to not swim if they have or have had diarrhea within the last two weeks.

“This means that a single diarrheal incident from one person could contaminate water throughout a large pool system or waterpark,” the CDC states. “That is why it is so important to stay out of the pool if you are sick with diarrhea, shower before swimming, and avoid swallowing pool water.”

The CDC recommends taking a swimming break every hour so that everyone can use the bathroom, check and change diapers, reapply sunscreen and drink fluids.

The reported uptick in cases follows a review of 444 cryptosporidiosis outbreaks within 40 states and Puerto Rico from 2009 to 2017, with cases peaking during the summer months of July through August. This amounted to 7,465 cases, 287 hospitalizations, and one death, the CDC said.

CDC Cases of cryptosporidiosis have been rising annually, the CDC warns. Most of them come from infected swimming pools, farm animals and then childcare.

In addition to contaminated swimming pools, the parasite is commonly transmitted by contact with infected cattle and contact with infected children.

Children, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of severe or life-threatening illness from the parasite.