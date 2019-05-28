FAA Investigates Complaints Over Chick-Fil-A's Exclusion From Airports

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the exclusion of Chick-fil-A from two U.S. airports over the company’s support of anti-LGBTQ causes.

In a statement sent to HuffPost on Tuesday, the FAA said it had “received complaints alleging discrimination by two airport operators against a private company due to the expression of the owner’s religious beliefs.”

In March, Chick-fil-A was blocked from opening in Texas’ San Antonio International Airport by City Council members who voted to ax the fast-food chain from a business plan.

Less than two weeks later, New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan announced it was being barred from New York’s Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The FAA said both locations had been notified that there are now investigations into the complaints. The agency also noted that “Federal requirements prohibit airport operators from excluding persons on the basis of religious creed from participating in airport activities that receive or benefit from FAA grant funding.”

“The findings of the investigations will be communicated to the complainants once the investigations are completed,” it added.

Though the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said it would reach out to Ryan to review his concerns, the lawmaker quickly dismissed the offer in a tweet.

“We can’t allow companies who support anti-LGBTQ groups to do business at state-owned facilities,” he wrote.

According to representatives of the Buffalo airport, who spoke to local CBS affiliate WIVB-TV, the decision to bar Chick-fil-A actually came from Buffalo-based Delaware North, a global giant in the hospitality industry that operates concessions at national and state parks, airports, casinos, sports stadiums and entertainment complexes, among other venues.

In a statement to HuffPost on Tuesday, Delaware North said it “had proposed multiple concepts for consideration per the airport’s process, but no final decision was made.”

“Not moving forward was a business decision based on Delaware North’s overall business considerations at the time,” the statement said.

Pushing back against San Antonio’s rejection of Chick-fil-A, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation a week after the City Council pulled the plug on the plans, calling it “potential discrimination” and arguing First Amendment rights may have been violated.

Though the FAA has referred to its investigation as involving “a private company,” in a statement released Friday, First Liberty Institute, a Texas-based nonprofit legal organization that focuses on religious freedom, acknowledged it concerns Chick-fil-A, noting that it asked Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao in March to look into the San Antonio block.

In a statement of her own also released Friday, FLI’s associate counsel Keisha Russell commended the FAA’s move.

“We are pleased that the FAA responded to our request by opening an investigation into San Antonio for its blatant, illegal religious discrimination against Chick-fil-A,” she said, adding that her organization has opened its own investigation of the matter as well.

Controversy began swirling around Chick-fil-A in 2012 when CEO Dan Cathy spoke out against same-sex marriage in a Baptist Press interview, saying he advocated for “the biblical definition of the family unit.”

Since then, boycotts and “kiss-in” protests have been held nationwide, though it seems the restaurant hasn’t changed its stance.

In March, tax filings showed that Chick-fil-A donated about $1.8 million to three anti-LGBTQ charities that have discriminated against the community.