Federal Judge Says Roger Stone Faces Jail Time Over Instagram Posts

Roger Stone went after the only person standing between him and a jail cell, and now he may face the consequences.

On Tuesday, one day after the Republican strategist and President Donald Trump associate railed on Instagram against the federal judge presiding over his obstruction case, Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered Stone back to court to explain why he shouldn’t be jailed or added to a gag order.

“Defendant is ordered to show cause at a hearing ... as to why the media contact order entered in this case and/or his conditions of release should not be modified or revoked in light of the posts on his Instagram account,” Jackson said according to an electronic court filing.

Over the course of a few hours on Monday, Stone posted, deleted, edited, reposted and re-deleted a photo of Jackson, originating from an anti-Semitic conspiracy blog, alongside a rant that called his federal case a “fix” and special counsel Robert Mueller a “Deep State hitman.”

The original post also contained a crosshair next to the judge’s head, though Stone would later write that it wasn’t meant to “somehow threaten the Judge or disrespect court.”

His legal team also apologized with a court filing on Monday afternoon. The “Notice of Apology” read:

“Please inform the Court that the photograph and comment today was improper and should not have been posted,” Stone wrote in a signed letter in the document. “I had no intention of disrespecting the Court and humbly apologize to the Court for the transgression.”

Apparently, Stone’s apology wasn’t enough. Jackson’s order, which calls for a new hearing in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, threatens to add Stone to a gag order she issued last week in the case. At the time, she said Stone’s camp was allowed to make public statements. On Thursday, Stone will also have to say why the judge shouldn’t revoke his bail on charges of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements. He posted $250,000 bond in January.

Early Tuesday morning, Stone published another bizarre Instagram post in which he said he was praying for protection “from the fake news media who are smearing me and purposely misinterpreting everything I say.”